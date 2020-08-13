Rumor: Tulsi Gabbard to appear as crossover speaker at Republican convention

I’ll be honest. I’m a bit baffled by the Dems’ running mate choice. I get that they wanted to check all the identity politics boxes, and selected a “woman of color” for that reason, but they couldn’t find someone better? After all, Harris comes with a mountain of baggage.

She’s earned a well-deserved reputation as an authoritarian. She’s an anti-Catholic bigot. She’s a tough-on-crime law & order wannabe who also wants to defund the police. At a time when the nation is demanding criminal justice reform, she represents the old way of meting out injustice. She promises to destroy the fossil fuel industry, has promised to support the green new deal and single-payer, is a gun owner who wants to gut the 2nd Amendment via unconstitutional executive order and blames Russia for. . . all the things.

Russia was able to influence our election because they figured out that racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and transphobia are America’s Achilles heel. These issues aren’t only civil rights — they’re also a matter of national security. We have to deal with that. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 6, 2019

In a word, she’s awful.

Even if you’re so far left that all of the above seem like traits you’d actually want in a candidate, she has another problem: She’s got a political glass jaw that’s already been shattered by Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

Who can forget the exchange that ended Kamala Harris’s 2020 presidential aspirations?

Now, there’s a rumor that Gabbard will get a chance to repeat that performance. The scuttlebutt suggests that Tulsi will be part of the GOP convention. Presumably, she’d be there to once again pound nails into Harris’s career. . .

DEVELOPING: Kamala antagonizer Tulsi Gabbard in play as possible crossover speaker at GOP convention — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 12, 2020

As I’ve said in the past, Gabbard is a lefty. She disagrees with conservatives on a whole range of issues. However, she’s less insane than the rest of her party, which is why they’ve labeled her everything from a traitor to a Russian asset. She has not been invited to speak at her own party’s convention.

So, if she wants to drop the hammer on Harris at the RNC, I say go for it.