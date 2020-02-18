SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

San Francisco Giants exclude Aubrey Huff from 2010 World Series reunion because he supports Trump

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 18, 2020 at 7:43am
Print

I really didn’t need any more reasons to dislike the Giants. The 2012 World Series is more than sufficient.

But let it be known: It is apparently an offense worthy of banishment to support the duly elected president of the United States:

There appears to be a little more to it than just the Trump support. A lot of Huff’s Twitter activity involves what’s been described as “locker room humor,” and we can’t have that in such a sensitive age, you see. It’s probably the sort of thing that Huff and all the rest of his teammates said openly in the actual locker room when they were working towards that first of three World Series wins in five years.

TRENDING: No, liberals, appreciating certain government programs does not make one a socialist

A lot of Huff’s tweets are crude. It’s not the way I would use Twitter if I would use Twitter, which I would not.

But let’s not be idiots: None of the “locker room humor” would be an issue if it wasn’t for Huff’s political stances. Huff is extremely outspoken in his support of Trump, and in his belief that the other side is stupid. You can criticize his style, but there’s no way a ballplayer expressing himself similarly in support of a left-wing agenda would have a problem with the Giants or any other team.

The Giants’ board has done this because of a) its own bias; and b) its fear of certain powers-that-be in the Bay Area who object to the idea of Huff being “normalized” by being included. This is what the cancel culture does. It fears treating any conservative as a normal human being because it’s invested in the idea that conservatives are all rabid monsters.

Aubrey Huff was a valuable member of the 2010 Giants. He helped them win the World Series. He deserves to be included in the reunion. But the American left has decided that none of this matters if you don’t bow to its orthodoxy, so Huff is out.

Should Aubrey Huff be invited to the Giants' World Series reunion?

In so doing, the Giants have made this reunion far more political than it would have been had they simply invited Huff and not made a big deal out of the whole thing.

By the way, Huff was briefly a Tiger in 2009. Very briefly. I doubt the 2009 Losers-of-Game-163 Tigers will be planning any reunions, but if they do, I’m confident Huff will be welcome.

We’re not like the Giants. We’re not communists.

 

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







San Francisco Giants exclude Aubrey Huff from 2010 World Series reunion because he supports Trump
No, liberals, appreciating certain government programs does not make one a socialist
Obama: That fabulous economy you're all enjoying? You're welcome, America
Biden now faults Obama for deporting illegal immigrants who didn't have other crimes on their records
State Dept. sending planes to pick up quarantined cruise passengers . . . so they can be quarantined again here
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×