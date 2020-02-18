San Francisco Giants exclude Aubrey Huff from 2010 World Series reunion because he supports Trump

I really didn’t need any more reasons to dislike the Giants. The 2012 World Series is more than sufficient.

But let it be known: It is apparently an offense worthy of banishment to support the duly elected president of the United States:

There appears to be a little more to it than just the Trump support. A lot of Huff’s Twitter activity involves what’s been described as “locker room humor,” and we can’t have that in such a sensitive age, you see. It’s probably the sort of thing that Huff and all the rest of his teammates said openly in the actual locker room when they were working towards that first of three World Series wins in five years.

A lot of Huff’s tweets are crude. It’s not the way I would use Twitter if I would use Twitter, which I would not.

But let’s not be idiots: None of the “locker room humor” would be an issue if it wasn’t for Huff’s political stances. Huff is extremely outspoken in his support of Trump, and in his belief that the other side is stupid. You can criticize his style, but there’s no way a ballplayer expressing himself similarly in support of a left-wing agenda would have a problem with the Giants or any other team.

The Giants’ board has done this because of a) its own bias; and b) its fear of certain powers-that-be in the Bay Area who object to the idea of Huff being “normalized” by being included. This is what the cancel culture does. It fears treating any conservative as a normal human being because it’s invested in the idea that conservatives are all rabid monsters.

Aubrey Huff was a valuable member of the 2010 Giants. He helped them win the World Series. He deserves to be included in the reunion. But the American left has decided that none of this matters if you don’t bow to its orthodoxy, so Huff is out.

In so doing, the Giants have made this reunion far more political than it would have been had they simply invited Huff and not made a big deal out of the whole thing.

By the way, Huff was briefly a Tiger in 2009. Very briefly. I doubt the 2009 Losers-of-Game-163 Tigers will be planning any reunions, but if they do, I’m confident Huff will be welcome.

We’re not like the Giants. We’re not communists.