Say it ain't so! CNN doing its best to end the Warren / Sanders 'friendship' - debate bias on full display

A few months ago, when there were roughly 47 ridiculous Democrat candidates on the debate stage, I wrote about a Saturday Night Live sketch which skewered the left-wing field. In it, the SNL crew mocked virtually every Dem – save one. While the others were deftly targeted, Elizabeth Warren got the kid gloves. She was portrayed as the sane one in a room full of crazies. In other words, she received the ‘Obama treatment.’

I knew then that she was the left’s preferred socialist, and that they’d do what they could to prop her up. Last night’s debate was no exception. CNN has clearly decided Warren should be the nominee and, just as they did in 2016, they’re using the debates to push their choice.

After a week of rumors regarding Bernie playing dirty against Elizabeth Warren, and a shaky allegation that Sanders told her a woman couldn’t win, we had this exchange:

CNN: “Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

SANDERS: “That is correct.”

CNN: “Sen. Warren, what did you think when senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” pic.twitter.com/BZ1NajmQE9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Sanders completely denies that the exchange took place, but CNN doesn’t care. It works in Warren’s favor, so they ignore the denial and continue to treat the allegation as fact. That’s pretty much the same playbook that they regularly use against Republican candidates, and nominees like Brett Kavanaugh. It’s bias 101, and everyone knows it…

How did CNN just pretend that Bernie didn’t totally deny that he said a woman couldn’t win and pretend like it it was a fact just because Warren said so? It’s not like her entire persona isn’t built on lies… Is the fix against Bernie in again??? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 15, 2020

Seriously it is outrageous that CNN would take Warren’s accusation as a statement of fact. Media malpractice — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 15, 2020

I can’t believe the way CNN framed this as fact. Such bullshit. It is disputed at best. This is why no one trusts the media. Congratulations. #DemDebate — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 15, 2020

By the way, if you were tough enough to stick around until the end of the debate, you probably caught the now-infamous “snub.” Bernie went to shake Warren’s had, she ignored it, and something went down between them. Clearly, the bloom is off the rose in terms of the much-ballyhooed “friendship” between these two.

At one point, I was worried they’d team up. Given Bernie’s appeal to the socialist youth, and Warren’s appeal to leftist boomers, it would have been a formidable ticket. Looks like that’s no longer in the cards…

