Say it ain't so! CNN doing its best to end the Warren / Sanders 'friendship' - debate bias on full display

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published January 15, 2020 at 7:13am
A few months ago, when there were roughly 47 ridiculous Democrat candidates on the debate stage, I wrote about a Saturday Night Live sketch which skewered the left-wing field. In it, the SNL crew mocked virtually every Dem – save one.  While the others were deftly targeted, Elizabeth Warren got the kid gloves.  She was portrayed as the sane one in a room full of crazies. In other words, she received the ‘Obama treatment.’

I knew then that she was the left’s preferred socialist, and that they’d do what they could to prop her up.  Last night’s debate was no exception. CNN has clearly decided Warren should be the nominee and, just as they did in 2016, they’re using the debates to push their choice.

After a week of rumors regarding Bernie playing dirty against Elizabeth Warren, and a shaky allegation that Sanders told her a woman couldn’t win, we had this exchange:

Sanders completely denies that the exchange took place, but CNN doesn’t care.  It works in Warren’s favor, so they ignore the denial and continue to treat the allegation as fact. That’s pretty much the same playbook that they regularly use against Republican candidates, and nominees like Brett Kavanaugh.  It’s bias 101, and everyone knows it…

By the way, if you were tough enough to stick around until the end of the debate, you probably caught the now-infamous “snub.” Bernie went to shake Warren’s had, she ignored it, and something went down between them.  Clearly, the bloom is off the rose in terms of the much-ballyhooed “friendship” between these two.

At one point, I was worried they’d team up. Given Bernie’s appeal to the socialist youth, and Warren’s appeal to leftist boomers, it would have been a formidable ticket. Looks like that’s no longer in the cards…

