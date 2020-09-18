Scandalously and ridiculously, Congress about to pass another short-term spending bill to 'avoid a shutdown'

No, it is not a good thing that the Republican Senate and the Democratic House is nearing an agreement on a short-term spending measure that will prevent the government from shutting down on October 1, when the spending authority established by the last such bill is set to expire.

It is never a good thing when these short-term spending bills are passed. It is part of one of the biggest scams Congress perpetrates on the public on a continual basis.

Now, the news of this spending deal will be reported by the media as a massive relief, and a great benefit to the American people. Why, the government will stay open! What wonderful things it will do for all of us!

This should not even be a question. Not now, not tomorrow, not ever.

You might be under the impression that Congress passes, and the president signs into law, an annual federal budget. This would be a reasonable thing to assume. It’s what Congress used to do every year. It’s what every state does every year, not to mention every county, city, township and village in the United States. They all have budgets that are passed by their legislative bodies and that govern what they can spend. Any member of the public can ask to see these budgets. They are part of the public record.

But the Congress of the United States no longer does this, not because it isn’t supposed to but because it simply doesn’t want to. Why? Because actually passing a budget would make it accountable for its spending decisions, and Congress doesn’t want that.

Let’s back up. The last time Congress passed a budget was for the 2007 fiscal year (passed in fall 2006). This was when Bill Frist was the Senate Majority Leader, Dennis Hastert was Speaker of the House and George W. Bush was president. The 2007 budget was a fiscal triumph, with a budget deficit of only $92 billion. (This year’s deficit looks to come in at $3.3 trillion, which is 35 times the 2007 deficit.)

When Democrats won control of Congress in the 2006 mid-term elections, new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no interest in negotiating with President Bush on an annual budget. Bush submitted a budget to Congress, as the Constitution requires him to do, but Congress refused to consider it. Fruitless negotiations went nowhere.

In 2010, with Democrats still in control of Congress but now also in control of the presidency, they stopped even pretending to submit budgets. Why? Because in 2009 they had allocated an “emergency” spending measure of $862 billion designed to bring the economy back from its collapse following the 2008 mortgage market meltdown. Democrats had no intention of making this spending measure temporary. They intended to bake it into the annual budget baseline and keep spending it every year. But they didn’t want to put that in a budget that would be covered by the media and made available to the public. They wanted to do it without a lot of fanfare.

So Congress stopped passing budgets. Instead, it started passing an endless series of “continuing resolutions” designed to continue the spending authority established by previous spending measures. No one lays out how much will be spent and on what. The continuing resolution just gives the government the authority to spend on whatever they’ve been spending on, assuming anyone is clear about what that is.

You’d think the refusal of Congress to even propose a budget, let alone pass one, would be a major news story. You’d think the heroic truth-tellers in the media would have shouted with a megaphone over the course of the past decade about Congress’s dereliction of one of its fundamental duties.

You’d be wrong. The media yawn at this. They don’t care. They routinely cover the passage of “CRs” as if it was as basic a part of governing as the mowing of the White House lawn. The only drama to them is the possibility that a continuing resolution might expire before a new one is passed, and the government might “shut down.” That is a joke, of course. When the government “shuts down” for lack of spending authority, all “essential services” stay open. About 75 percent of federal functions have been deemed “essential,” so in truth there are no shutdowns.

At some point today you will probably hear that Congress has passed another continuing resolution, and the coverage will make it sound like this is an achievement. It’s not. It’s a complete dereliction of Congress’s duty, which is to pass an annual budget – every year – that has to be signed by the president so the public will know exactly what the government is spending, and on what.

But politicians don’t pass budgets anymore because they are inconvenient to them, and chances are you didn’t even know about this because the media doesn’t think it’s important to tell you about.

Our political class is a disgrace.