Commentary
Schumer and Durbin back Pelosi's vulgar 'Republicans murdering George Floyd' comments

Video screengrab via Wall Street Journal

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published June 25, 2020 at 9:36am
Nancy Pelosi is a shameless, despicable and utterly atrocious human being. This we know. However, this week, she took things a step further with her vulgar comments about how Republicans are trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd.

As she put it:

“For something to happen, they’re going to have to face the realities of police brutalities, the realities of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there’s many good people in law enforcement, but not all. And that we have to address those concerns

So, when they admit that, and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration — but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd.”

It’s completely deranged, and out of touch with reality, but it’s what she thinks.

Earlier, Dan discussed Tim Scott’s brutal rebuke of this lunacy. You can check that out here. It’s well worth your time. Sane people, even a lot of Democrats, agree with him. Pelosi stumbled incoherently over the line, and folks who understand how goofy she sounds are embarrassed.

However, she does have her supporters.

Dick Durbin and Chuck Schumer have embraced her vile rhetoric. Neither of them have any problem with it, and both of them have expressed their support for Pelosi’s fevered blather. In reality, off the record and behind closed doors, I’d be willing to bet they both know how nutty it is. But money and power flow through Pelosi’s stranglehold on the party, so they’ll say what they need to say in order to curry favor.

You can watch them shamelessly latch on to the narrative below…


Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







