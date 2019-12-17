Schumer: Hey, how about letting the Senate minority call its own impeachment witnesses, huh?

You’re tempted to call this a classic self-own, but then you remember something:

People who make fools of themselves, and who say things that only expose the corruption on their own side, pay a price for that only if anyone finds out about it. The readers of this site, who generally have a low opinion of Chuck Schumer to begin with, are herewith being informed and will surely draw the same conclusion we draw:

What an imbecile.

As for the people who get their news from CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, they will either a) never know this happened; or b) have no idea how completely it indicts what happened in the House. Which is a shame, because it’s breathtaking:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he wanted the trial to consider documents and hear testimony from four witnesses, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, saying testimony could sway Republicans in favor of impeachment.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters in another crazed Russia rant: ‘I don’t have the facts to prove it’ but ‘there are too many facts!’

That excerpt is from a Reuters story, which buries it far toward the bottom of the piece. The larger piece is simply about the process of both the House and Senate setting up rules for how they will conduct their respective portions of the impeachment proceedings. Methinks writer David Morgan threw in the Schumer comment without even realizing how ironic it is. Most of the mainstream media give little to no thought to the way Adam Schiff misdirected proceedings in the House, so why would anyone expect a guy like Morgan to realize just what he was revealing with this little reference.

But all of this does beg a reasonable question: Should Mitch McConnell allow Democrats to call witnesses? I would say yes, assuming the Senate is going to have a real trial at all. But I would also argue that the Senate would be well within its right to simply call a vote at the outset to dismiss the charges.

Such a vote would be justified on several grounds. One is simply that the matter being used to justify impeachment doesn’t rise to the level of seriousness that’s required. A phone call to a foreign leader in which the president of the United States asks for a matter to be investigated may or may not be the wisest thing to do – especially when the name of a potential domestic political opponent is mentioned – but if every action by a president that falls into the not-so-wise category resulted in removal from office, we would have had about 5,000 presidents by now.

And the hysteria about “foreign interference in our elections” is the biggest garbage moral panic since tainted Halloween candy.

Should Senate Republicans just dismiss the charges and be done with it? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (16 Votes) 11% (2 Votes)

Another justification for such a vote is the completely slipshod manner in which Democrats ramrodded this thing through the House. From Adam Schiff’s secret hearings to Jerrold Nadler’s last-minute schedule changes to the utter lack of first-hand evidence supporting any of the claims Democrats made, the Senate has every reason to treat this business as the garbage it is.

And a final reason to simply dismiss the charges is this: Everyone knows this was preordained as soon as Democrats won the House majority. They made the decision to impeach Trump on day one. They were simply in search of a pretext for doing so. Democrats took one of the most weighty mechanisms in the Constitution – the removal of a president from office – and deployed it as a means of venting their partisan frustration.

That should not be rewarded with a serious trial in the Senate. If anything, senators should take to the floor to fully denounce what a mockery Democrats made of this entire thing.

It takes some serious nerve for Chuck Schumer to expect Senate Republicans to treat a trial like a serious undertaking after what his Democrat colleagues did in the House. This whole thing is a total sham, and that’s how Senate Republicans should treat it. No witnesses called by anyone. Just dismiss the charges and end this nonsense.