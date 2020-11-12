Schumer and Pelosi, Who Backed Gore's Lawsuits and Hillary's Excuses, Want Trump Backers to 'Move On'

Understand this and understand this good: Refusing to accept the result of an election is bad.

Bad.

It undermines our democracy. It is never, ever, OK to do it.

Well, almost never. If you lost one state by 537 votes and that cost you the election, it is perfectly fine for you to sue endlessly for recounts, and to claim for the next 20 years that you really won.

If you lost more than 30 states, even though everyone said you were going to win, it’s perfectly fine for you to spend the rest of your miserable life blaming Russians, James Comey, sexists, Russians, racists, Russians, deplorables, Russians, the media, Russians, Bernie Sanders, Russians and . . . perhaps also the Russians.

Or let’s say you lost an election for the governor of Georgia, and even though every count shows that you lost, you might want to blame “voter suppression,” whatever that means. This too is A-OK.

But if you appear to have lost a presidential election, even though the results aren’t even official yet . . . YOU. MUST. SHUT UP.

NOW.

Oh, there is one other requirement for that last one. You have to be a Republican. This is when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi demand your silence:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have one message to Republicans in Congress: it is time to move on from the election and accept Joe Biden as the next president.

“The election is over. It wasn’t close. President Trump lost. Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Kamala Harris will be the next vice president of the United States. Senate Republicans: stop denying reality,” Schumer told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday.

Schumer accused Republicans of throwing a “temper tantrum” and expressed confidence that the Biden win is not going to be seriously challenged.

How can you be “denying reality” when there isn’t yet a reality to deny? It certainly appears that Biden won, but as we told you earlier today, there haven’t been enough states certifying their results to make that official. Just because most Republicans haven’t rushed to congratulate Biden yet doesn’t mean they’re denying anything that’s plainly obvious yet.

Once the vote counts are certified and all legal challenges have run their course, let’s see what congressional Republicans do. If they’re still denying in four years (like Hillary) or in 20 years (like Gore) that they legitimately lost, then Schumer and Pelosi will have cause to call them out.

By the way, have Schumer and Pelosi told Hillary to put a sock in it? Have they told Gore to get over it?

We may have missed these admonitions. Unless, as we suspect, they have never happened in the first place.