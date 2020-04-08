Schumer, Pelosi: We need to spend another $500 billion right away

Raise your hand if this surprises you. Now lower your hand slowly and smack yourself in the back of the head with it.

Hard. You deserve it.

When the first bill was coming in at $800 billion, Democrats complained it wasn’t enough. When it topped $1 trillion, then $1.3 trillion, the $1.6 trillion, Democrats complained it wasn’t enough.

Finally it topped $2 trillion and ended up costing $2.2 trillion, which taxpayers will be paying for over the next 50 years in the form of interest and new financing payments. It was the single biggest spending boondoggle in the history of the country.

Democrats complained that it wasn’t enough. Because that’s what they do.

So now their opening salvo on yet another spending blowout is a mere $500 billion, which sounds on first glance like pocket change compared to what we just dropped. Hey, $500 billion here, $500 billion there . . . pretty soon you’re talking about real money!

And Democrats will complain it’s not enough, but first they want to pick your pockets one more time:

Democrats want the stopgap legislation to go further as the coronavirus pandemic rips across the country, stretching health-care resources and state budgets and shutting down schools and businesses. Pelosi and Schumer called for:

$250 billion in small business loans, with $125 billion going to community lenders $100 billion to bolster hospitals and community health centers, with funds going toward the production of coronavirus tests and protective medical equipment $150 billion for state and local governments (some officials such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is managing the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, said the last congressional bill did not do enough for states battling coronavirus) A 15% increase to the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit



By the way, lest you think this would be the end of it, they’ve already made clear they intend to follow up on the gargantuan CARES Act with something called CARES 2. In a joint statement from Schumer and Pelosi, they let it be known the spending party is just getting started:

“After we pass this interim emergency legislation, Congress will move to pass a CARES 2 Act that will extend and expand the bipartisan CARES Act to meet the needs of the American people. CARES 2 must provide transformational relief as the American people weather this assault on their lives and livelihoods.”

What, exactly, does “transformational relief” mean? They’re already sending most people checks, extending loans that won’t be paid back and pumping new money into unemployment insurance. The most likely step after that is one of the trendiest ideas among Democrats – a so-called “foundational income” measure that sends everyone a check for a certain amount of money every month, forever, just because.

So let’s game that out: The government collects money from everyone, then turns around and sends money to everyone. How many better ways could we deploy that capital of we just kept it in the first place instead of sending it back and forth all the time? But of course, the whole idea here is to make sure that as many people as possible are dependent on government for their basic survival, because when that’s the case, people will vote for the party that wants to keep the government checks coming.

When people don’t need government help because they’re self-sufficient, that’s when Democrats are in trouble.

In the meantime, keep this in mind: Before the pandemic even started, we were going to run a deficit this year of over $1 trillion. Now that we’ve passed the first CARES Act, that’s going to top $3 trillion – easily giving us the biggest one-year deficit in the history of our country by a factor of three. Deficits are no small matter. It’s money that has to be financed and ultimately repaid, with interest. We were already $22 trillion in debt before any of this started, and now Democrats want to add $500 billion to a 2020 deficit that’s going to set records previously unimagined.

Economies start teetering on the verge of collapse when debt held by the public exceeds GDP. Because of the money we’ve borrowed and the devastation we’ve wrought on private-sector productivity, there’s a good chance the United States will cross that threshold this year.

The only thing that’s going to get us out of this mess is if we return to pro-growth, supply-side policies and reduce government spending as soon as it’s possible. It’s not impossible for us to grow our way out of this debt, but that will only happen if we rein in spending and remove government-imposed obstacles to private-sector growth.

Yet Democrats want to keep spending, and adding more disincentives to productivity. Because that’s what they do.