Schumer and Pelosi to Republicans: How Dare You Propose a COVID Spending Blowout of Only $916 Billion?

If the monster Republicans are proposing passes, then the federal government will have added a cool $3 trillion – unscheduled and not part of any budget plan (not that Congress passes budgets anymore) – to a 2020 federal deficit that would have exceeded $1 trillion even under normal circumstances.

Taking an already gargantuan deficit and quadrupling it isn’t enough for Democrats?

Ha. Not on your life:

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said the plan proposes a $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, which is half the payment delivered by the March pandemic relief bill, The Associated Press reported. In a joint statement, Schumer and Pelosi described it as progress that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., endorsed the cost of the package, but they signaled that the proposal was obstructing bipartisan negotiations underway among lawmakers. The Democratic leaders also made clear that the reduction in unemployment benefits from what’s on the table is something they could never support.

“The President’s proposal starts by cutting the unemployment insurance proposal being discussed by bipartisan Members of the House and Senate from $180 billion to $40 billion. That is unacceptable,” they said.

So the Republicans want to send everyone additional checks – this time $600 for individuals and $1,200 for couples – and the Democrats want to give people more federal unemployment bonuses.

Neither of these should happen.

The economy is already recovering nicely. Unemployment is down to 6.7 percent, which is obviously worse than the amazing 3.5 percent we saw before the lockdowns but is hardly catastrophic by historical standards. Fourth quarter growth projections are coming in at around 8 percent to follow the third quarter’s blistering 33 percent.

Remember that average GDP growth under the eight years of Obama and Biden was 1.9 percent. They would have killed for 8 percent growth in even one quarter.

Pelosi told us in October that we were looking at a disaster if Congress didn’t pass a relief bill of $2.2 trillion. Congress passed no relief bill at all and the economy is soaring anyway.

And the two ideas proposed above do nothing to help. Sending borrowed money to individuals may juice the demand side a little, since people will go out and spend it on odds and ends, but it won’t do anything to boost production, which is what really drives economic growth. And adding yet another bonus to state unemployment benefits presents the same problem it presented in the spring, which is to disincentivize people to go back to work.

One of the most absurd situations of the spring lockdowns was the one – and we heard so many examples of it – of two roommates in a house. One is laid off and the other is still working, but from home. The laid-off roommate is making more than the still-employed roommate because of the federal bonus, leaving the employed roommate to wish he or she had been laid off.

That is one of the reasons employers found it so difficult to get people back into the workforce when the first lockdown loosened up. Even through July people were still getting $600 a week on top of state unemployment benefits, and they didn’t want to give it up to go back to work. In many cases it was costing them money to go back, and when Republicans said the bonuses needed to end, Democrats said it was cruel and vindictive.

No it wasn’t. It was correcting a distortion in the labor market that was hampering the ability of the business sector to get up and running again after politicians shut it down. Going that same route again would jeopardize the economic gains that have been made in the second half of the year.

Or is that what Democrats want? Joe Biden has already said that, no matter what kind of bill is passed in December, it will be insufficient. Why? Because he wants to sign an even bigger spending blowout then, and it will be harder to justify if the economy is going gangbusters.

Either way, there’s no justification for the one being proposed now or for the one Biden wants to do later. Enough spending. The economy is recovering on its own. Just stop locking it down and the country will accomplish its own comeback.