Schumer, Pelosi: If a socialist gets the nomination, Dems will be 'strongly united' behind him

Back in 2016, Hardball’s Chris Matthews had a lot of fun asking top Democrats a single question: “What’s the difference between a socialist and a Democrat?”

At the times, Dems were busy shafting Bernie so they could proceed with the planned coronation of Queen Hillary I. Matthews posed his question to the candidates, and couldn’t get a straight answer. Then, he asked Chuck Schumer.

As he is wont to do, Schumer sleazed his way out of the exchange without offering anything concrete:

The reason he can’t give a straight answer, obviously, is that there is no difference. The modern Democratic Party has fully embraced socialism, it’s pushing hard for socialism, and the only real difference between its various members is that some will admit it. Most won’t.

TRENDING: Black History Month

However, Schumer and Pelosi have now confirmed what we always knew to be true. Democrat, socialist, potato, po-tah-to.

Asked what would happen if a mysteriously-unnamed socialist (that’s Bernie to you and me) managed to land on the top of their 2020 ticket, the lethargic duo were as upbeat as they were confident. They claim they know how to win, and promise the party will be “strongly united” behind Bernie if he’s the nominee.

Of course they will be. He’s openly saying the things they all secretly believe.

