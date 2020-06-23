Schumer vows to derail GOP police reform bill because Democrats don't really want to solve anything

I’ve long argued that Democrats prefer wedge issues to solved issues. If passing legislation fixes something, particularly for one of the voting blocs they “own,” Democrats will sabotage it. They’d rather have an issue to fight about in an election year than actually solve the problem. That’s more important to them than sparing their constituents the pain they may be suffering.

In short, leverage is more important than success.

Both parties do this to some extent, but the Democrats are more beholden to it because of their reliance on identity politics. Everything they do is built on racial strife, centuries-old grievances and class warfare. If they solve problems, they have nothing left on which they can run.

This brings us to police reform. We all know it’s needed, and virtually everyone supports it to some extent. So, of course, Democrats are threatening to kill it.

Instead of supporting a bill that gives them some of what they want, and then going for more later, they’ve decided to blow it all up. Via the Hill:

Schumer, speaking from the Senate floor, sent his strongest warning yet that the Republican bill — spearheaded by Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black GOP senator — will not advance and urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to back down. “We Democrats are certain that the McConnell plan will not, indeed cannot, result in any legislation passing. It’s clear that the Republican bill, as is, will not get 60 votes. There’s overwhelming opposition to the bill in our caucus,” Schumer said. “Because the bill needs such large-scale and fundamental change, there is no conceivable way that a series of amendments strong enough to cure the defects in the bill garner 60 votes either. So no bill will pass as a result of this ploy by Sen. McConnell,” he added.

The reality here is that they’d be all for this bill. . . if there was a Democrat in the White House.

Donald Trump is already getting too much credit for criminal justice reform, and they can’t allow him to have any more. It’s shameless, but it’s who they are. It would only take a few percentage point shift in the black vote to doom their electoral hopes for a generation. They’re determined to make sure that doesn’t happen, even if it means turning their backs on the very voters they claim to support.