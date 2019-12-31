Why Schumer's 'game changer' on Ukraine is nothing of the sort

Politicians who are desperate to keep shaky narratives alive always do things like this: Just as it’s becoming clear there’s nothing to see here, you’ll be told:

Wait! We have new information! This is a game changer!

That Chuck Schumer would pull such a gambit now is about the least surprising development of this entire impeachment sham. He’s claiming that e-mail records prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that President Trump ordered aid to Ukraine held less than two hours after the now-famous call to Volodymyr Zelensky, and that this obviously proves the quid pro quo pertaining to Trump’s desired investigation of Joe Biden:

The New York Democrat sent a letter last week to fellow senators that cited records including an email sent by the Office of Management and Budget Associate Director Michael Duffey to Defense Department officials roughly an hour-and-a-half after Trump’s controversial July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The email showed a push to place aid on hold after Trump made his request for Ukraine’s help in political investigations. The House voted to impeach Trump earlier this month on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Aside from the fact that, if this information is so critical, it would and should have turned up in the House’s investigation, it is simply not the game-changer Schumer wants it to be. It proves nothing, and it’s not surprising in the slightest.

The obvious time for Trump to be giving a directive concerning aid to Ukraine would be right after a phone call to Zelensky because that’s when the issue would be on his mind, and it’s the obvious time to make decisions and direct people in the administration to take certain actions. It’s far from weird that this happened in the hours following the call. It would be weird if it didn’t.

Schumer wants the timing of the action to serve as proof that the directive was all about the investigation Trump wanted. But there’s no reason to think that’s the case. Any of the reasons Trump has offered for wanting to withhold the aid – mainly concern about Ukraine’s ability to clean up corruption in general – would also fit the timeline of having the aid withheld directly after the phone call.

Schumer seems to think it’s a smoking gun that Trump was warned by John Bolton and Mike Pompeo not to delay the aid, and went ahead and did so anyway. This is supposed to serve as evidence that it was all about something political, since the professional advisors within the White House advised him against the delay.

News flash to Chuck Schumer: Advisors are just that. They’re not the decision-makers. Trump is the duly elected president, and whether you like that fact or not, he’s the one who gets to make the decisions. It’s not a scandal that his advisors recommended one course of action and he chose another. He is under no legal or constitutional obligation to follow their advice.

And because the president goes against the counsel of his advisors does not in any way prove that his motives were political or otherwise improper. It simply means he didn’t agree with them.

There is nothing here. Schumer is trying to make this into a big deal so he can make it look like Republicans are hiding something if they decline to call the witnesses Schumer wants called. But if these witnesses were that important to call, House Democrats could have gone to court to enforce subpoenas to have them testify. They chose not to do so because it gave them better media play to simply go public and complain about “obstruction.”

Oh! But wait! New information! Game changer!

Nope. This game never changes. It’s always the same, which is why Senate Republicans need to dismiss the charges so we can declare once and for all: Game over.