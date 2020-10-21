Democrats are most entertaining when they know they’re going to lose. That’s when they pull stunts that can only be described as absurdist theater.

It was just last week all but one Democrat member of the Senate Judiciary Committee lingered out in the hallway, refusing to come in to join the committee hearing, then claimed the hearing was illegal for lack of a quorum.

That doesn’t quite top the time Democrats in the Wisconsin legislature fled the state in an attempt to prevent a quorum and stop all business. But the Beltway crowd is never quite as clever or interesting as they think they are.

Charles Schumer has no hope of stopping Amy Coney Barrett from being confirmed. He knows this. But he has to at least put on a show of pulling out all the stops, and it’s possible some of his left-wing fans (does this man really have fans?) might confuse what you see here with something serious:

I am forcing a vote to adjourn the Senate until after the November election. We are not going to have business as usual here in the Senate while the Republicans try to use an illegitimate process to jam through a Supreme Court nominee. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 19, 2020

TRENDING: Schumer's Latest Temper Tantrum Is Really Something: Shut Down the Senate!

Ba ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

Schumer was told his motion was out of order. He appealed the ruling, and his appeal was defeated on a party-line vote of 48-43.

He’s got a whole bunch more procedural tricks up his sleeve to try to slow down the confirmation vote, which is now scheduled for Thursday. They will fail. Barrett will be confirmed.

Can someone give Chuck Schumer a tissue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 64% (7 Votes) 36% (4 Votes)

But let’s consider Schumer’s claim that the process by which she’s being confirmed is “illegitimate”:

The duly elected president nominated a candidate to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court that occurred during his term in office, as per the Constitution. The Senate received the nomination, held hearings, questioned the nominee and scheduled a vote. All of this will occur during the terms of both the duly elected president and the duly elected Senate – to fill a vacancy that occurred during the same time period.

This is as constitutional as it gets.

It is far from the fastest confirmation process in history. In fact, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s was faster.

Democrats are making a lot of noise about the fact that “people are already voting,” and they want to persuade people that the process of voting should somehow require the process of filling judicial vacancies to come to a halt. But there’s nothing in the Constitution that says anything of the sort.

RELATED: Schumer's Nuttiest Demand Yet: Amy Coney Barrett Must Recuse Herself From Any ObamaCare Case

Trump was elected to serve until January 20, 2021. The current Senate serves until January 1, 2021. All have the full power of their offices until those dates, and that includes the power to nominate and confirm judges. The fact that Trump may no longer be in office after January 21, 2021 – or that the Senate may not have a Republican majority next year – is relevant only to vacancies that occur next year or later. Right now we have a president and a Senate prepared to do their jobs.

We also have one senator having a full-on temper tantrum trying to stop that from happening. And failing.