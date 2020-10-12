Schumer's Nuttiest Demand Yet: Amy Coney Barrett Must Recuse Herself From Any ObamaCare Case

Oh, and any case involving the 2020 election as well.

There is nothing that can ever happen that Chuck Schumer won’t demagogue with shameless melodrama:

In case there is any confusion, no, having expressed an opinion on a policy – or even a previous case – does not require a judge to recuse his or herself from any future cases involving said policy. That’s because judges, at least good ones like Amy Coney Barrett, understand that their job is to decide what the law says, not what the judge wishes it would say.

Barrett will explain this in her opening statement on Monday:

Barrett’s opening statement appeared carefully crafted to emphasize her respect for precedent and settled law while skirting direct commentary on broad social issues. The courts are “not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life,” the judge’s statement says.

“The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people,” Barrett says in the statement. “The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”

This is basic and fundamental, but there’s a reason it scares Democrats. They can’t advance their policy agenda via the political process, because they can’t win elections when people know what they actually want to do. They rely on judges to ignore what the law says and impose left-wing policy outcomes that can’t be accomplished via legislation.

They also count on judges to look the other way when they pass legislation that’s clearly unconstitutional. Barrett, who actually follows the law and upholds the Constitution, will help them with neither. That’s their real problem with her.

As for the specific ObamaCare cases, whatever Barrett may have said is irrelevant. Everyone who’s ever became a judge surely had opinions – some of them possibly expressed in public – before assuming their spot on the bench. Once you’re a judge, the opinion you’ve expressed in the past is irrelevant. You rule on the case that will come before you, which is unique and has to be decided on its own merits.

In either case, Schumer and other Democrats are lying when they say the end of ObamaCare will take away anyone’s health care. ObamaCare is a flawed model that tries to pretend everyone presents the same risk as everyone else, and tries to force everyone to buy insurance – whether they want it or not – so that the risk pool becomes so enormous that the flaws inherent in this fantasy don’t matter.

That has not worked, and the federal government is now subsidizing the cost of covering people with pre-existing conditions to the tune of $700 billion a year. Trump wants to replace it with a new plan that will still cover people with pre-existing conditions, but will unleash market forces to cover everyone else and greatly reduce the overall cost of the system.

That is about as far from “take away the health care of 130 million people” as a thing can be, but Chuck Schumer is a liar so you get what you expect from him.

Also: If ObamaCare is unconstitutional (and it is) then it’s the job of the Supreme Court to strike it down. If Amy Coney Barrett is in a position to do that and does not, she will not be doing her job. She has no obligation to abstain on this or any other case, certainly not one involving the outcome of the election.

The only conflict of interest here is the one that sees Chuck Schumer’s political interests conflict with those of the American people. He’s the one who should recuse himself, from any and all involvement with public policy ever again.