SCOTUS blocks Trump effort to end DACA, Trump warns they'll gut the Second Amendment next

As usual, it all comes down to John Roberts.

Today in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against Trump Administration efforts to reverse the Barack Obama prosecutorial discretion executive order that created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. In other words, the “Dreamers” are safe. . . for now.

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Trump’s immigration agenda, ruling the administration’s attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful. With its ruling, the high court provided a lifeline to nearly 700,000 immigrants whose future in the United States hung in the balance while a years long legal battle over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program moved through the courts. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the opinion for the court, writing that the Trump administration’s decision to unwind the program was “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedure Act.

The above “for now” stems from the fact that the ruling leaned more on procedure than on the validity of DACA itself. As Roberts wrote, the ruling essentially dodges the overall issue, and instead focuses on procedural requirements.

We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients. That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner. The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew.

If you’re thinking that sounds an awful lot like kicking the can, you’re right. It’s something we’ve come to expect from Roberts. The bigger problem here is that, if EOs are suddenly going to be seen as binding subsequent presidents, it gives extraordinarily outsized power to the executive branch.

For his part, the president warned that such spineless rulings indicate that the court will eventually allow the evisceration of the Second Amendment:

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

It’s hard to argue that point, since the court seems to have been in path of least resistance mode for years. Placating the left – in the face of law, precedent and the written word – has become a defining characteristic of its current makeup. That’s just one more reason that the November election is going to be one of the most important in US history.

