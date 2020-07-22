The season starts in two days, and thanks to Justin Trudeau the Blue Jays have no home ballpark

At least the Blue Jays aren’t scheduled to open at home. Their home opener is on July 29 against the Washington Nationals, but it won’t be at home in any meaningful sense because the Canadian government has left the Blue Jays homeless:

The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing their major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred the Blue Jays from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

The Blue Jays have been conducting their second spring training – or “summer camp” as Major League Baseball likes to call it – at Rogers Centre in Toronto, which is their normal home ballpark. Rogers Centre is a unique and, in my estimation, very cool facility that has a hotel attached to it. A whole block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel actually overlook the ballpark, and the Blue Jays have had their players staying there to achieve a true quarantine situation.

But the Canadian government told the Blue Jays at the outset of summer camp that it would not guarantee permission to play at Rogers Centre in the regular season, as that would require an exception from the current travel ban between the two countries for all but “essential” reasons. (Who is getting really tired of politicians deciding whose work is and isn’t essential? Raising my hand over here.)

The decision came down over the weekend that, with the regular season looming, the Blue Jays were out of luck. The Canadian government cited rising COVID case numbers in the U.S., saying they didn’t want travel between the U.S. and Canada, especially when the Blue Jays’ schedule includes opponents from current hot spots like Miami, Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

It seems like Canada could have managed this safely. Most teams travel on their own planes instead of flying commercial, and they could have easily been taken by bus to a secure location – perhaps the Renaissance, although that is not the usual hotel for visiting ballclubs in Toronto – and kept almost entirely out of contact with the general population. Baseball is testing players every other day, so it would have been easy to ensure that no one boarded a plane for Toronto without a negative test.

Granted, the Blue Jays would also be doing their share of traveling, but the same protocols could have been put in place during the Blue Jays’ road trips. It’s not as if Major League teams are mixing freely with the general public during the upcoming 60-game schedule. They are probably more isolated than most people within the general population.

Some people are speculating that Trudeau turned the Blue Jays down as a way to stick a finger in the eye of Donald Trump, as if to say, “We’re not letting people into our country from that dirty place where Trump is letting the virus get out of control!”

That seems like an awfully petty motive for denying your country’s one Major League team the chance to play in your country for an entire year.

But that’s where things stand, and now the Blue Jays have to scramble for a ballpark to play in. Initial reports suggested they would play at the home of their Class AAA affiliate in Buffalo, but at least for now the Blue Jays seem to prefer finding a big league park, which is why they’re in talks with the Pirates. But that will be complicated to pull off because there’s no single team that has away dates all the same days the Blue Jays have home dates. You would probably have a situation in which the usual home team has a day game and the Blue Jays have a night game, or vice versa, on the same day.

I wouldn’t have minded at all had the Blue Jays made a deal with the Tigers to play their games in Detroit, but it sounds like Pittsburgh is the preferred destination. Here’s hoping they can work something out. The baseball season is weird enough as it is without one vagabond team with no place to call home.