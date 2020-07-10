Seattle city council backs plan to defund police by a whopping 50 percent

After initially calling it a street fair and likening it to “the summer of love,” Mayor Jenny Durkan finally sent the riot cops into the Seattle CHOP zone and dismantled it. You can watch the video here. It was a long overdue restoration of law and order.

So, of course, progressives were furious. Those evil police were at it again. This in part led to the proposal of a disastrously wrong-headed solution.

Since the police are monsters, the Seattle city council has decided to back a plan that will defund the Seattle police force by a whopping 50 percent.

Via KIRO7:

The majority of Seattle City Council is now backing proposals to defund Seattle's police department by 50%, despite concerns from the mayor's office and Seattle's police chief that council members are moving too quickly and without enough widespread community engagement. A coalition called Decriminalize Seattle presented a plan to the budget committee to redirect millions from the city budget to community organizations. "The status quo is no longer acceptable," Council President Lorena Gonzalez said Thursday, adding that while she previously believed in police reform, she now believes in rebuilding. "We have to take away the things that no longer and should have never belonged to law enforcement in the first place," she said.

So, if you’re in danger in Seattle, get ready to “call a social worker.” What could go wrong?