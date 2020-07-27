Seattle PD Chief Carmen Best informs business owners that they're on their own when the mob comes

If you’ve flipped through the reports on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC or CBS, you’ve seen the “mostly peaceful” protests. If you’re watching Fox, or you’re following breaking news on Twitter, you know that to refer to them as anything other than violent an absolutely joke. Despite what Jerry Nadler thinks, the riots are not a myth.

They’re savage, completely out of control and ongoing.

In fact, on Friday, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best sent a letter to business owners in the city. The message is clear: The city council has banned the use of neutered the police force, so you’re on your won when the mob comes. It’s simply too dangerous for officers to quell the riots given the restrictions placed upon them.

As she puts it:

“…the City Council Ordinance 119805 Crowd Control Tool goes into effect this weekend on Sunday, July 26, 2020. This ordinance bans Seattle Police officers the use of less lethal tools, including pepper spray that is commonly used to disperse crowds that have turned violent. Simply put, the legislation gives officers NO ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large, violent crowd.”

The letter itself was posted on Saturday:

The Seattle police chief informs business owners that they are on their own against rioters. The city council has tied her hands. The police do not have the tools to combat mob violence. pic.twitter.com/iLV0ne9Z2i — Mike (@Doranimated) July 25, 2020

Best also wrote to the City Council informing them of the impact their decision is having.

“It is a fact that there are groups and individuals who are intent on destruction in our City. This weekend we know that several events are planned across the city that will foreseeably involve many of the same violent actors from recent days. There is no reason not to assume we will continue to experience property destruction, arson, looting, and attempts to injure additional officers throughout the weekend and beyond. We have clear, court-mandated procedures for arresting individuals, grounded in the principles of de-escalation. SPD’s de-escalation principles are premised on the expectation, consistent with policy and best practices, that officers have the full array of approved tools. In large crowds, there is no safe way for officers to effect arrests when their colleagues do not have the tools necessary to protect them.”

Remember, this is a city council which previously made it clear it intended to defund its police force to the tune of 50 percent.

In case you were wondering, Best correctly predicted the weekend’s chaos. Yesterday’s “peaceful protests” quickly escalated into a declared riot, in which 59 police officers were injured.



