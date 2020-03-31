Seattle's police chief to residents: If anyone calls you a racist name, call 911

I was under the impression this sort of thing was not the purpose of 911, but I guess every police chief decides how to allocate the local resources.

This is an . . . interesting choice:

Washington State is no place for hate. In a show of solidarity, @LoriMatsukawa joined me to remind everyone that hate has no place in our community. Report hate, including racist name calling, to 911. We are here to help, and will respond to investigate. #WeGotThisSeattle pic.twitter.com/cFGkYopbVW — Chief Carmen Best (@carmenbest) March 31, 2020

Riddle me this: What’s the risk of COVID-19 infection for the average police officer sent to “investigate” some knucklehead who called someone a nasty racist name?

Cops are already taking a huge risk doing their normal patrols, and they’re probably reluctant – understandably under the circumstances – to initiate run-of-the-mill traffic stops that require close contact with motorists. Speeding actually causes some risk to public safety, which is why laws against it need to be enforced even at a time like this.

What is the public safety imperative of making Ignorant Bubba keep his racist pejoratives to himself? And what’s the urgency that it requires the use of the 911 dispatcher to respond to it?

I’m glad to hear that Seattle is “no place for hate crimes.” The same is true of every community with the possible exception of Philadelphia. If you get kidnapped or assaulted and the attack has racist overtones, damn straight, call 911.

Name calling?

It’s astonishing that they raise this in the context of trying to battle COVID-19. If avoiding COVID-19 is your priority – and it certainly should be – then your top priority is to minimize contact with other people, and if you find yourself interacting with someone, to end that interaction as quickly as possible.

When you call 911 because someone called you a name, and the police have to “investigate,” you’ve now prolonged your interaction with the name caller and necessitated interaction with yet another person – the responding officer. How does that help anyone fight COVID-19?

Maybe this kind of nonsense is the reason Seattle was one of the first cities to blow up with the virus.

Every city has limited police resources, and police officers are already at higher risk than the citizenry at large because of the nature of hteir jobs. Encouraging citizens to call 911 because someone called them a name is complete lunacy in the face of the challenges cops already are dealing with – especially when it’s the chief of police herself who are advising people to do it.

I advise police officers not to seek employment in Seattle. It’s hard enough job anywhere you go without having to deal with lamebrain stuff like this.