SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Seattle's police chief to residents: If anyone calls you a racist name, call 911

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 31, 2020 at 2:14pm
Print

I was under the impression this sort of thing was not the purpose of 911, but I guess every police chief decides how to allocate the local resources.

This is an . . . interesting choice:

Riddle me this: What’s the risk of COVID-19 infection for the average police officer sent to “investigate” some knucklehead who called someone a nasty racist name?

TRENDING: And now, the graphic and terrifying video that explains how COVID-19 actually kills you (if it does)

Cops are already taking a huge risk doing their normal patrols, and they’re probably reluctant – understandably under the circumstances – to initiate run-of-the-mill traffic stops that require close contact with motorists. Speeding actually causes some risk to public safety, which is why laws against it need to be enforced even at a time like this.

What is the public safety imperative of making Ignorant Bubba keep his racist pejoratives to himself? And what’s the urgency that it requires the use of the 911 dispatcher to respond to it?

I’m glad to hear that Seattle is “no place for hate crimes.” The same is true of every community with the possible exception of Philadelphia. If you get kidnapped or assaulted and the attack has racist overtones, damn straight, call 911.

Name calling?

Is this a proper use of 911?

It’s astonishing that they raise this in the context of trying to battle COVID-19. If avoiding COVID-19 is your priority – and it certainly should be – then your top priority is to minimize contact with other people, and if you find yourself interacting with someone, to end that interaction as quickly as possible.

When you call 911 because someone called you a name, and the police have to “investigate,” you’ve now prolonged your interaction with the name caller and necessitated interaction with yet another person – the responding officer. How does that help anyone fight COVID-19?

Maybe this kind of nonsense is the reason Seattle was one of the first cities to blow up with the virus.

Every city has limited police resources, and police officers are already at higher risk than the citizenry at large because of the nature of hteir jobs. Encouraging citizens to call 911 because someone called them a name is complete lunacy in the face of the challenges cops already are dealing with – especially when it’s the chief of police herself who are advising people to do it.

I advise police officers not to seek employment in Seattle. It’s hard enough job anywhere you go without having to deal with lamebrain stuff like this.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Seattle's police chief to residents: If anyone calls you a racist name, call 911
Media thinks it's a scandal that the MyPillow guy urged Americans to pray, read Bible during White House presser
And now, the graphic and terrifying video that explains how COVID-19 actually kills you (if it does)
What's the point of Ford making 50,000 ventilators if most won't be ready until July?
From the front lines: In church video conference, a doctor and hospital chaplain tell us what they're experiencing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×