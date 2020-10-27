SECTIONS
Commentary
Second of Two Barrett Oaths Will Be This Morning; Democrat Temper Tantrum Already in High Gear

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published October 27, 2020 at 6:52am
Amy Coney Barrett is now an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Almost.

There are two swearing-ins involved in the process. The first is known as the constitutional oath, and Clarence Thomas administered that to her last night after the confirmation vote. This morning she will take the judicial oath, which will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, and at that point she will be a full Associate Justice.

(Just to be clear if you’re not familiar with the terminology, there’s nothing second-rate implied by the term “associate.” All Justices are Associate Justices except for the Chief Justice.)

I have heard that the least senior member of the Court has to get the others coffee during deliberations, so Justice Kavanaugh can now be done with that job.

If you’re wondering why it’s important for Barrett to be sworn in so quickly, consider that there are crucial election-related cases coming before the Court right now. Last week, in a 4-4 tie, the Court declined to stay an order by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extending the deadline for counting absentee ballots. The Pennsylvania Republican Party has asked the Court to reconsider, with with Justice Barrett now on the Court, there will not be another 4-4 tie if that reconsideration happens.

Meanwhile, Democrats are prepared to burn down the republic in a fit of rage over the perfectly normal constitutional process that produced Justice Barrett’s nomination and confirmation:

Will the Democrat temper tantrum destroy America?

Got that? Three Justices nominated by the duly elected president and confirmed by the duly elected Senate amount to an “illegitimately stacked” Court, and the only way to restore legitimacy is to pack the Court by expanding its size so Joe Biden can appoint a bunch of liberal Justices and produce and instant liberal majority.

Every time I have a dumb thought I suspect it’s because I live in the same state as Rashida Tlaib.

At any rate, Democrats can only attempt this if they pick up enough Senate seats to get rid of the legislative filibuster, and then if enough of them are really willing to pack the Court. There’s no doubt in my mind Joe Biden would do as he’s told.

Then again, Joe Biden hasn’t been elected president yet. That is a very bad idea we still have time to turn back. And we’d be wise to do so, as we already see what Democrats will do with the power they’re asking us to give to them.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







Second of Two Barrett Oaths Will Be This Morning; Democrat Temper Tantrum Already in High Gear
