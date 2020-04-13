Sellout? AOC working overtime to support Biden's claim that Trump's COVID-19 reaction was 'xenophobic'

I have a theory about Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. It’s similar to my feelings about Bernie Sanders, and I suspect that it will be proven correct in time. How much time? That’s the question.

Anyway, here’s the theory:

Like Bernie Sanders, AOC genuinely believes in her socialist dogma. She is, at least in that regard, the real deal. However, also like Bernie, those beliefs only go so far. When the chips are down, she’ll sell her soul to the Democratic Party, endorse whatever joke of a candidate they put up, and abandon her supposed principles in the name of political expediency.

In short, she may love Marxism but – like all Marxists – she’ll put career and personal wealth ahead of her principles.

We may be seeing some of that attitude right now. Remember, AOC is no fan of Joe Biden. She backed Bernie. Bernie is now, ostensibly, gone. Biden is the Democrat Party standard bearer. So, AOC is going to have to back him if she’s going to promote herself simultaneously.

How does she do that, after badmouthing him for so long? Well… she can’t come right out and back him. But she can promote his clownish talking points. Perhaps the most famous (or infamous) of his positions is that Trump has been “xenophobic” in his response to COVID-19.

The China travel ban, which virtually everyone agrees saved lives, was supposedly racist. So is enforcing immigration law. ..and regulations. ..and refusing to give illegals U.S. taxpayer dollars. …and on and on and on.

So, since AOC backed the wrong pony in primaries, she’s now backing the winner’s embarrassing rhetoric:

How is Trump’s response xenophobic?

– Targets Asian community in his rhetoric & TV ads, incl ads depicting Asian Americans as Chinese officials

– Late, little, or no translation of public health mandates into multiple languages

– Booting ITIN immigrant taxpayers from CARES relief — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2020

– Enacting the public charge rule (punishes immigrants for seeking medical attn, food assistance) despite knowing that COVID was on a trajectory to become a widespread public health crisis

– Allowing ICE to continue moving children into NYC & facilities with confirmed COVID cases — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2020

Remember: Biden’s “xenophobia” line is sure to be the centerpiece of a GOP ad campaign. It’s a disastrous error in judgment that, if implemented as policy, would absolutely have cost American lives. No sane person is arguing that it represented sound judgment. There’s simply no reason to promote it, unless you’ve been given marching orders or you’re trying to curry favor.

So… why does AOC suddenly seem to believe it’s worth echoing?