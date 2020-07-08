Sen. Marsha Blackburn demands Ilhan Omar resign after calls to 'dismantle' capitalism, US political system

According to Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar “has a different experience in the use of words, doesn’t understand that some of them are fraught with meaning.” In other words: It’s not that she’s an anti-Semitic ingrate who seems to despise the nation that took her in, she’s just a simpleton who doesn’t quite grasp what she’s saying.

So, she’s smart enough to speak multiple languages, she’s savvy enough to run a campaign and get elected to the US House of Representatives, but she’s not smart enough to know that words have meanings. That’s a remarkably flimsy defense, but it’s one that Pelosi has employed on multiple occasions. Now, she may need it again.

Ilhan Omar is at the center of yet another firestorm after she advocated “tearing down” virtually every segment of the national foundation.

“…we can’t stop at criminal justice reform or policing reform for that matter. We are not merely fighting to tear down the systems of oppression in the criminal justice system. We are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in healthcare, in employment and in the air we breathe.”

And, as you would expect, she also wants to “tear down” free market capitalism:

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate inequality.”

Progressives are hanging their defense of Omar’s comments on the phrase “systems of oppression.” Basically they’re arguing that Omar is only going after endemic racism. The problem with that argument is that capitalism is the basic underpinning of our society, and she wants to “tear it down” by deciding “who is profiting.” That’s not how a free country works. In fact, it’s step one in every fascist nation that has ever existed.

It is as anti-American as you can possibly get.

Want to get rid of racism? Great. Hope to reform our criminal justice code? Super. I’d love to help. But letting a socialist re-wire education, healthcare, employment and our entire economic system is a bullet to the head of the nation.

Today, Senator Marsha Blackburn called for her resignation over efforts to “shred” the Constitution.

Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.https://t.co/ujBGxbWXtR — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 7, 2020

Good for Blackburn. Omar must be removed from office. Whether that happens at the ballot box or due to one of her many scandals, it can’t happen soon enough.