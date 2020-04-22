Sen. Tom Cotton: Why yes, there's plenty of available evidence the virus originated in a Wuhan lab

The WHO has assured us that “all available evidence” says the coronavirus did not come from a lab in Wuhan, China. That led us to wonder whether they really meant all available evidence, or just all evidence they cared to look at.

After all, the U.S. government isn’t investigating suggestions that the virus came out of Wuhan just to amuse itself. There has to be some basis for suspecting this.

And in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton made it clear that there is plenty of probable cause to pursue that possibility.

For starters, the official story that the virus came out of wet markets in Wuhan has real problems, most notably that the wet markets in question don’t appear to sell the species of bat that was known to carry the virus. Also, the first known victims of the virus were not known to have ever gone to the wet market.

But there are two virology labs right near the wet market in question – one just 300 yards from it – and they’re known to go into caves to capture bats and explore their susceptibility to carry viruses. Also, there was concern as early as December among lab staff members about exposure to some of these viruses, which the the Chinese government tried to muzzle:

These risks were not limited to the field. The Washington Post reported last week that in 2018 U.S. diplomats in China warned of “a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate” the Institute of Virology. The Wuhan CDC operates at even lower biosafety standards.

While the Chinese government denies the possibility of a lab leak, its actions tell a different story. The Chinese military posted its top epidemiologist to the Institute of Virology in January. In February Chairman Xi Jinping urged swift implementation of new biosafety rules to govern pathogens in laboratory settings. Academic papers about the virus’s origins are now subject to prior restraint by the government.

In early January, enforcers threatened doctors who warned their colleagues about the virus. Among them was Li Wenliang, who died of Covid-19 in February. Laboratories working to sequence the virus’s genetic code were ordered to destroy their samples. The laboratory that first published the virus’s genome was shut down, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported in February.

The official line of the Chinese Communist Party is that there’s no way the virus could have escaped from the lab. The actions of the Chinese say otherwise – that they were very concerned and hurriedly put safety protocols in place to try to prevent an escape, and then shut people up who were concerned it might have been too late.

Do you think the virus originated in a Wuhan lab?

As usual, the U.S. news media, the WHO and the political class treat this as a “conspiracy theory” not worthy of looking into, even as Cotton lays out a multitude of reasons it needs to be investigated.

It makes you wonder why some people are so desperate not to know of China’s complicity in all this. Is it to protect the economic interests of so many people who want access to the massive Chinese consumer market? Is it out of a desire to see Donald Trump made the fall guy? Or is it just a knee-jerk reflex to protect communists because they serve as the anti-capitalists so many of these people want to see gain more power and influence?

A lot of evil originates in China – from human rights abuses to forced abortions to the suffocation of free speech. Why anyone would consider it implausible that they would set up a lab to do horrible experiments with viruses, and would lie about a disaster emanating from it, I have no idea.

We need to keep on this.