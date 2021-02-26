Senate Parliamentarian: No, Democrats, You Can't Pass a Minimum Wage Increase Using Reconciliation

Ha. Unless they ignore the parliamentarian and do it anyway. They’re Democrats. Rules are made to be broken.

We’re talking here about the inanity of Senate rules, and most normal well-adjusted people neither know nor care about any of this. So let’s take a step back:

Most legislation in the Senate is subject to the filibuster, which means those who oppose a bill can kill it simply by talking it to death. While it only takes 51 votes to pass a bill, it takes 60 to stop a filibuster. So unless you have 60 votes (which in this Senate means at least 10 Republicans), you can’t pass any legislation.

But some measures are not subject to the filibuster, particularly things that relate to the budget, including taxes. These measures can pass with 51 votes under a process known as reconciliation. But only certain things are eligible to pass via reconciliation according to Senate rules.

When there’s a dispute about whether you can pass something using reconciliation, the dispute goes to the Senate parliamentarian (or keeper of the rules) who issues an opinion on the matter. Last night the parliamentarian weighed in, and Chuck Schumer is not happy:

The parliamentarian, the neutral arbiter of the chamber’s rules, issued guidance saying she believed it didn’t meet the guidelines for reconciliation, the process that Democrats are using to pass their relief plan to pass the aid package with a simple majority in the Senate, and would be ruled out of order.

After two tense days of waiting, the ruling from Elizabeth MacDonough, the chief parliamentarian, comes as lawmakers make final changes to the bill so that it falls within the Senate’s rules. The reconciliation process places a number of restrictions on what policy measures can be included in the legislation. It also allows Democrats to pass the legislation without GOP support, provided that they lose no votes among their own ranks.

MacDonough’s “ruling” isn’t really a ruling because she doesn’t have final authority. The presiding officer in the Senate, which of course is Kamala Harris, can overrule MacDonough and allow the minimum wage increase to be included in the reconciliation bill if she wants to. There’s a lot of pressure coming from left-wing senators for Harris to do that.

The White House is considerably more circumspect. Chief of Staff Ron Klain insists the White House will find a way to pass the $15 minimum wage under existing rules, and they won’t ignore the parliamentarian. I don’t see how they’re going to do that, though. They’re certainly not getting 60 votes to kill a filibuster on this, so the $15 minimum wage is going to pass via reconciliation or it isn’t going to pass.

I think a $15 minimum wage is a horrible idea. It’s the last thing the business community needs after a year of getting its brains beaten in by politician-imposed lockdowns.

And yet I’m kind of feeling the far-leftists on the process issue. When Republicans controlled Congress, I was frustrated to no end that they couldn’t pass major reforms because of arcane Senate rules. When Donald Trump demanded that they get rid of the filibuster to pass major elements of his agenda, I thought Trump was right. The filibuster makes it almost impossible to pass anything of consequence in the Senate, and that’s not a good situation in a nation that has to make some serious changes to avoid fiscal calamity over the course of the next few decades.

So I’m having a hard time demanding fealty to Senate rules when I was all for getting rid of them four years ago. Yet I don’t want a $15 minimum wage.

How do I decide what to do here? Well. Spring training games are starting any day, right?