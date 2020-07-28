SECTIONS
Commentary
Senate Republican plan: More free money for being alive, but less free money for not working

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 28, 2020 at 6:14am
If you had the impression that the next stimulus check would be targeted at people who really need the money:

Ha!

That was the early talk, but the plan rolled out yesterday by Senate Republicans is almost exactly like the first stimulus passed in March. Another $1,200 payment is coming to single people, and another $2,400 to married couples. Same as last time. The income limit to get the full amount is once again $75,000 for single people and $150,000 for married couples (based on 2019 income). No change there at all.

Once you hit those limits, your stimulus check will be reduced by $5 for every $100 of income you earned over and above the limits. The single person earning $100,000, or the married couple earning $200,000, gets nothing.

This is almost exactly the same as the stimulus from March. At one point there was only talk of sending checks to people who earn $40,000 a year. Apparently the political strategists were allowed into the room and explained to the senators that people who earn between $40,000 and $75,000 vote. So good economics gave way to politics for the 432,905,752,091,730,548th time in the history of Washington D.C.

What is different, and better, is the approach to boosting unemployment payments. The CARES Act that passed in March added $600 a week to each person’s state unemployment benefits. In many cases that meant people were earning more from sitting at home than they’d been earning from working.

This version reduces the weekly bonus payment to $200 a week. That will still help people get by during unemployment, but won’t constitute as powerful a disincentive to return to work. We’re talking about a difference of $1,600 a month. For a lot of people that covers both the mortgage and the car payment. People will miss that money.

Which they should, because they’re supposed to miss working. Being unemployed is supposed to hurt financially. During this COVID nonsense, a lot of people have gotten the idea that being out of work because of a pandemic should not result in any reduction whatsoever in your income.

I understand it’s not people’s fault if they lost their jobs because of a pandemic. It’s the fault of the governors who panicked and ordered their employers to shut down. But the economy needs people producing, and that’s not going to happen if the incentives to work and the incentives to stay home are equal.

Should Congress pass another stimulus?

As I’ve said before, Congress is in a difficult spot here. The right solution is for everything to re-open with people exercising caution as they go about their activities (masks, distancing, etc.). But governors have the power to make that call and not make it. Congress can’t force any governor who doesn’t want to reopen to do so. Thus, Congress has to choose between boosting assistance to people who are out of work through no fault of their own, or doing nothing and watching people suffer.

Providing the help skews economic incentives in ways we will pay a price for, but at least this time it skews them a little less. Until, of course, House Democrats get their hands on it and demand that all previous benefits be restored and tripled.

Is the vaccine ready yet?

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
