Senate Republicans: No more $1,200 stimulus checks; let's open the economy back up instead

As the lockdown was beginning, Congress and the president launched headlong into a $3 trillion spending blowout that exploded the deficit and added more than 10 percent to the national debt in a single year.

You could argue that they had little choice because businesses all over the country had shut down at the command of government. The way they did it, of course, proved to be a fiasco. By adding $600 a week to unemployment benefits, they disincentivized people from returning to work and made it harder for businesses who wanted to reopen to find the workers they needed.

Meanwhile, Congress dumped money into a supposed small business relief fund that ended up giving forgivable loans to massive businesses, leading to the embarrassment of just about everyone when politicians started demanding the money back from companies who had legally obtained the loans.

And none of this prevented the loss of more than 10 million jobs and the worst economic stumble since the Great Depression.

So no one should be surprised that some in Congress want to come back and do the whole thing again. Hey, we’re only paying about $400 billion a year in interest on the debt. Can’t we jack the debt up to $30 trillion and then stand back and admire the achievement?

Republicans in Congress are not always the biggest foes of federal spending, but in this case it sounds like enough of them may have experienced a moment of sanity that we’ll manage to avoid Spending Blowout Fiasco 2.0:

Republican lawmakers are voicing deep skepticism about passing another round of $1,200 rebate checks as they contemplate the next and possibly final stage of coronavirus relief legislation. Senate Republicans on Tuesday said they are more focused on reforming the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, providing more money for cash-strapped state and local governments, boosting benefits for Social Security recipients and fixing other elements of COVID-19 relief bills passed earlier this year.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said the CARES Act included rebates because the legislation was passed as the country was entering a lockdown in response to the pandemic and lawmakers wanted to get cash out to people as quickly as possible. He said the situation is now changed.

“Most folks are very grateful for the help at that point,” he said referring to late March. “But I don’t think we should set up a situation where we’re doing a check month after month after month.”

How is that even a controversial statement? Of course we don’t want people to settle in to a new reality in which the government just sends everyone money on a continual basis . . . just because.

But I told you when they passed the CARES Act that Democrats would want to make it permanent, and that they would call Republicans heartless and cruel for wanting to treat it strictly as a limited-time emergency.

Mitch McConnell and crew also want to end enhanced unemployment benefits because they recognize they’re disincentivizing people from returning to work. Theoretically Republican control of the Senate should mean both that and any hope of another massive stimulus payment are dead.

But don’t forget: There are also things Republicans want to pass, and House Democrats would be acting like themselves to refuse unless the Senate gives them another stimulus and an extension of enhanced unemployment.

And Senate Republicans would be acting like themselves to cave.

This is a long way from over.