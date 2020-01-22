SECTIONS
Senate Republicans release savage web ad outlining two years of the Dems' impeachment fever

Screencap via Fox News

Robert Laurie
Published January 22, 2020 at 7:00am
We know how this will go.  If the mainstream press acknowledges this at all, they’ll say it’s “out of context,” or “overly bombastic,” or there are “mitigating factors.” None of that is true.  The ad released by the  National Republican Senatorial Committee is absolutely accurate, and utterly chilling.

The second Hillary Clinton was defeated, the march to impeachment began. The ‘little people’ had defied their superiors, and that could not be tolerated. It’s been at times ridiculous, violent, ugly, and untethered from reality, but it has always had one goal at its core. At all costs, it sought to maintain a pretense of legal and moral outrage, while overturning the results of the 2016 election.

It was never about protecting the nation. It was never about the Constitution or the rule of law. Quite the opposite.

It was always about denying the will of the American voter.

Look, we all know how this will go. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, and CBS will completely ignore this.  The truth doesn’t serve ratings, and it doesn’t serve agenda. Even a good chunk of the Fox News lineup will turn a blind eye. Anyone who dares point out the craven way in which Dems have conducted themselves for the last two years will either be ignored or ridiculed by the press.

The hope is that the old media no longer matters.

The message regarding impeachment – that it’s a sham which had its genesis before Hillary even lost – should be read loud and clear by the masses.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart.







