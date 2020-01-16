Senate will open Trump's impeachment trial at noon today, whatever that means

Yesterday we were treated to the spectacle of Nancy Pelosi handing out souvenir pens she used to sign the articles of impeachment, followed by the most awful parade in history as the House’s seven impeachment managers marched their way from the House to the Senate to present the articles.

This whole thing has been bad theater from the beginning, so I suppose it’s fitting we’re taking it to this obscene crescendo.

So the whole thing kicks off officially at noon Eastern time today, although the arguments don’t begin in earnest until Tuesday. If you’re a complete masochist, you might consider tuning in:

The Senate trial of President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin at noon Thursday, when House lawmakers will read aloud the articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

After the articles are read, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be summoned to preside at the trial and will be sworn in at 2 p.m. Then senators will be sworn in. Seven House lawmakers called managers will prosecute the case. They walked the articles across the Capitol late Wednesday but were told to return Thursday for the ceremonial opening of only the third trial of a sitting president in U.S. history.

TRENDING: Another Boring Democratic Debate

Why the impeachment trial of the president requires a “ceremonial opening” is beyond me, but I suppose if we’re going to be handing out souvenir pens, we’ve passed the point where we’re concerned about the whole thing being tacky. Might as well embrace it for all its worth.

I wonder which of the esteemed impeachment manager gets the privilege of reading the articles. It’s a job I wouldn’t want. The articles themselves are embarrassingly thin and lacking in anything resembling substance. Whoever has to read them aloud is thus exposed as being part of the most partisan abuse of a constitutional provision in modern history.

By the way, who swears in the Chief Justice? I thought he was at the top of that food chain. Maybe God Himself will come down for the occasion, although I personally doubt God would be willing to be associated with a fiasco like this.

Apparently, and disappointingly, the plan is not to simply dismiss the charges and be done with this. The rules permit that, but it only takes a handful of Republican senators to demand real testimony and you actually have to waste the time necessary to have a trial.

Can this get any more tacky? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

That said, there’s no guarantee there will be more witnesses called, nor do I see any reason for it. The House hearings provided more than enough opportunity for Democrats to call all the witnessese they wanted, and if there was an issue with executive privilege butting up against a subpoena, they could have let the courts settle the issue instead of just punting and then putting it on the Senate to hear from the witnesses they couldn’t be bothered with.

The Senate has all the information it needs to vote yay or nay on the articles, and even the “new evidence” Pelosi claims has come to light is really just new ways of presenting things we already knew.

This whole thing is a complete waste of time, and the last thing we need is to add “ceremony” to it and draw it out even longer.

But maybe you like that sort of thing. I’m sure cable news will be all over it today. Me? I’ve got actual work to do.