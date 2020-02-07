Senator Rick Scott introduces constitutional amendment to require three-fifths House vote for impeachment

This should happen, and as soon as possible:

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Thursday that he’s proposing a constitutional amendment that would raise the threshold for passing articles of impeachment in the House. Scott, in a statement, argued that Democrats used the months-long impeachment process “as a tool to hurt President Trump” even though the result of the Senate trial was pre-baked, and as a result “the process has to change.”

“It should be harder — much harder — for either political party to take the process our Founders created as a last resort against a tyrannical leader and use it instead as a tool for the tyranny of a political majority. I look forward to all of my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, joining me in this effort to protect the integrity of our nation and our constitution,” Scott added.

The Founders did not want partisan impeachments, which is why they required a two-thirds Senate vote for a conviction. Yet they made it exceedingly easy for the House to send an impeachment case to the Senate on an entirely partisan basis. The fact that it’s happened twice in the past 21 years – after not happening at all for the previous 130 – suggests we’ve reached a hyperpartisan time in which it’s far too easy, and partisan politicians are far too tempted, to do it.

A requirement of a three-fifths vote in the House would certainly not put impeachment out of reach for a president who truly needed to be removed from office because of some egregious dereliction of duty. But it would make it all-but-impossible for one party to impeach a president simply because he was of the other party and they don’t like him – which is obviously what happened here.

TRENDING: Bernie's former spokeswoman says Bernie's socialism can't win; Biden admits taking Iowa 'gut punch'

The process of amending the Constitituion is fraught with peril, of course. Two-thirds of each the House and the Senate has to vote to send the proposed amendment to the states, at which point at least 38 states would have to ratify it. That is not impossible but when it’s happened it’s taken a very long time.

There is also the Constitutional Convention route, and it’s often mentioned by people who want to amend the Constitution for any number of reasons. But understand this: Not a single one of the existing amendment has been add through such a convention.

I think it’s possible you could get 38 state legislatures to ratify this, but it would be a tough haul because it’s not the sort of thing that stays in people’s consciousness for long. And that assumes you could actually get a two-thirds vote of the current House – the very House that just impeached a president with a simple majority vote.

Why would they willingly give away a power they just exercised? Maybe to prevent a future Republican House from getting payback against a future Democrat president?

Should impeachment require a three-fifths vote of the House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (9 Votes) 10% (1 Votes)

Scott’s proposal is absolutely right on the merits, though. It is way too easy under the current arrangement for a renegade Congress to use impeachment as a sheer political weapon without legitimate cause. In the case of Trump, they felt they had to impeach him because their base was demanding it, and they grabbed whatever pretext they could come up with for doing so. If they’d needed a three-fifths majority, they might not have even tried, and the nation would have been spared this sorry episode.

If there’s a way we can make sure this doesn’t happen again, we should.