Sen. Tom Cotton provides an infuriating list of the pet projects Pelosi finds more important than American suffering

We have, repeatedly, established that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer don’t care about the American people. They care about their agenda, their goals, and their pet projects. Actual human beings? Meh. Not so much.

So, you might be wondering precisely what they do care about.

Well, if you’re curious, Tom Cotton (R-AR) has you covered. He’s compiled a nice twelve point list of things Chuck & Nancy value more than your comfort, safety, well-being, home ownership, and financial security.

It is, in a word, awful.

He posted it via his Twitter feed. If you weren’t mad before you read this, you’ll be mad once you have. Seriously, what do retirement plans for community newspapers have to do with a global pandemic?

TRENDING: Welp: Thanks to Democrat demands, it looks like the coronavirus relief bill will cost over $2 trillion

Here you go…

1. Corporate pay statistics by race and race statistics for all corporate boards at companies receiving assistance 2. Bailing out all current debt of postal service 3. Required early voting 4. Required same day voter registration 5. 10k bailout for student loans — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020