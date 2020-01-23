Shifty Schiff: We can't wait for an election to get rid of Trump because the vote won't be fair

That’s funny because I could have sworn the Democrats’ 2016 nominee called it “horrifying” that anyone would refuse to accept the outcome of a U.S. presidential election. The again, that same 2016 nominee has been refusing to accept the outcome ever since it happened.

Could it be they’re not really serious about the things they say?

I suppose when you’re trying to defend an indefensible proposition – such as wanting to remove Donald Trump from office for whatever reason you can sell – you inevitably end up making arguments like this one:

Schiff attracted the most criticism, however, for later making the head-turning argument that Trump must be removed from office by the Senate — rather than by voters in the 2020 election — because it is impossible to be sure the 2020 election won’t be compromised.

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won,” Schiff remarked. He did not elaborate.

He did not elaborate because any elaboration would be guaranteed to make him sound like the dishonest fool he is.

Schiff has been claiming since the start of the trial that Trump’s request to Volodymyr Zelinsky to investigate Burisma can be summed up neatly as Trump “trying to cheat” in the 2020 election. Apparently exposing corruption on the part of your opponent is now “cheating,” which is funny because I can scarcely remember an election at any level in which one candidate didn’t intimate in some way that his or her opponent had engaged in something nefarious.

Trump could have just made something up about Biden instead of asking the president of another country – the country in which the wrongdoing had presumably taken place – to do an official investigation and find out the truth. Is it “cheating” in an election when you think your opponent did something wrong and you try to find out?

This is why Schiff doesn’t elaborate. He can’t back up his insinuation even a little, but with the way the news cycle works these days, all he has to do is make the insinuation and let the chatter commence.

Earlier this morning we talked about the danger of presuming to impeach a president for legal actions that were within his authority, but which you claim had “corrupt purposes.” Now Schiff introduces another dangerous precedent, which is the idea of impeaching the president and removing him from office before letting the voters decide because you think he’ll cheat in the election. If this is justification for removing a president, then all you have to do is convince enough people that the president might use underhanded means to win the election, and bang, you’ve got your rationale for removing him.

This is an astonishing position the Democrats have taken: Trump can’t be allowed to stand for re-election because, if he wins, it will surely be fraudulent. How Trump would or could cheat his way to a win is open to your imagination, but Schiff wants you to know that a re-elected Donald Trump will be treated as an illegitimate president just based on Democrats’ belief that he probably cheated.

And that’s why there’s no point even letting it happen. Just remove him now so Democrats don’t have to spend the next four years claiming they were robbed in whatever way, just as they’ve spend the past three screaming that it was Russia or voter suppression or whatever.

It’s astonishing that anyone in this country hasn’t caught on to what a con artist Schiff is, and what absurd things he’s willing to say to justify an action that simply has no justification.

When can this nonsense be over?

