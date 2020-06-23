After shootings, Seattle's had enough of CHOP, plans to dismantle it this week

For two weeks, municipal authorities in Seattle declined to enforce the law in a six-block area of the city – allowing anarchists to take over and exercise complete control over the area. Seattle police even abandoned a precinct building because the anarchists didn’t want them there.

Result: 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson was shot to death this past weekend in the part of the city the police had decided not to patrol. Two others were wounded by gunfire. Suddenly Mayor Jenny Durkan thinks its time to do what Donald Trump said a week ago that she should do, which is put an end to this nonsense:

Seattle authorities, alarmed by two weekend shootings, plan to start dismantling six blocks of streets in a part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across the United States. A teenager was killed and at least two other people were wounded in the shootings in what is known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said city authorities were working to bring the CHOP zone to an end and that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) would soon move back in to a precinct building its forces had largely abandoned in the area.

Lawlessness will inevitably result in violence and death. The anarchists who took over this section of the city and demanded the police leave should certain bear large responsibility for what happened.

But it’s the responsibility of civil authorities to provide protection to the city’s residents. The decision of Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best to abandon the area to the anarchists is the height of irresponsibility and dereliction of duty. Best, you will recall, told Seattle residents three months ago that they should call 911 if anyone called them a racist name. That’s how seriously she takes the role of law enforcement and the allocation of police resources.

When faced with a complete takeover of a major section of the city, Best and her department retreated and gave the streets over to the mob. Lorenzo Anderson’s death is squarely on her shoulders and those of Jenny Durkan and Seattle’s insane City Council.

All this started because the killing of George Floyd was rightly viewed as unjust and an abuse of police powers. The correct solution to that problem would have been to change procedures and make it easier to get back cops off police forces, while reinforcing support for good cops who keep the peace.

Instead, we embarked on a weekslong crusade against all police, with politicians being the first to cut and run lest they become the target of the mobs. In Seattle, where they’ve never cared much for law and order, the mobs found it surprisingly easy to capture a section of the city with no resistance whatsoever from the police or city officials, who simply retreated and let them have what they wanted.

Are Durkan and Best responsible for the CHOP deaths in Seattle? Yes No

Two weeks ago, governors and mayors came off a call with President Trump and were very upset because he told them if they didn’t get the streets under control, they would “look like jerks.”

Well. Jenny Durkan and Carmen Best look like jerks. They withdrew their officers and helped bring about Lorenzo Anderson’s death. Did his black life matter? And now they have to undertake the embarrassing task of moving in and retaking what they never should have given up in the first place.

Oh, and if they can retake it now, why couldn’t they have defended it two weeks ago?

Because they didn’t want to. Seattle is a disgrace. But voters deserve the leaders they choose, so these are the consequences of those choices.