The Slow Vaccination Rollout Is Cause for Our Attention, Not Panic

Not news: Government said it was going to do something very efficiently, and ended up doing it much less efficiently.

News: It’s may be the single most important thing government ever needed to do efficiently – the delivery of the COVID vaccines – and it’s more than a little disquieting that it’s off to such a slow start.

We were told by the leaders of Operation Warp Speed that 20 million people would be vaccinated by the end of December. It seemed awfully ambitious, but considering how quickly they got the vaccines developed and approved, it didn’t seem all that foolhardy to think they might pull it off.

Well. We’re about 35 hours from January as I write this, and the early numbers are not encouraging. We only have documentation of about 2 million people being vaccinated, which is 10 percent of 20 million if you’re bad at math. As you might expect, critics and cynics are painting the worst possible scenarios. Why, at this pace they say, it will take years to vaccinate the country!

But is that really the correct way to look at this? Almost certainly not:

Michael Pratt, chief communications officer for Operation Warp Speed, insisted that the vaccine distribution effort is largely on schedule. He said that the projections Slaoui and others had previously shared referenced only the number of doses expected to be available by the end of the year, not the number of vaccinations slated for the first weeks of the rollout.

“Operation Warp Speed remains on track to have approximately 40 million doses of vaccine and allocate 20 million doses for first vaccinations by the end of December 2020, with distribution of the 20 million first doses spanning into the first week of January as states place orders for them,” Pratt said.

Pratt pointed to a lag in data reporting as part of the reason for the large gap between the number of vaccines delivered to states and those actually administered. However, state data compiled by the New York Times also show that most states have administered just a fraction of the vaccine doses they’ve received.

Reporting lags could account for a lot of the shortfall. So could the decisions of certain states in how they’re going to initiate the rollout. Some states decided to set aside a significant percentage of the doses allocated to them for nursing home vaccinations, which could start slow but build quickly.

Also, initial federal funding for the vaccination rollout was much less than the $8 billion states said they would need. And by much less, I mean only $340 million.

Guess how much additional rollout funding was included in the COVID bill passed last week? $8 billion. That should get things rolling more quickly, assuming the money is delivered soon.

An ambitious logistical plan to distribute an item to hundreds of millions of people is going to face its roughest test at the start. There are always unanticipated problems, as well as some that probably were anticipated. There are always signals crossed and assignments missed, as people gear up to implement a plan no one has ever implemented before. And that’s especially true when it’s being run by government.

My belief is that, when these initial hiccups are worked out, the pace of vaccination will look like what’s been predicted, or even better, especially if more vaccines are approved by the FDA. Just because the early implementation of a plan isn’t as smooth as we would like doesn’t mean it won’t work.

For now, we should pay close attention to what’s happening and make sure the bugs are getting fixed. We should certainly not panic and certainly not start with the recriminations. This is hard enough to do without having to deal with that. Let’s keep the focus on making this work.

