Here are the Sneaky Ways Biden Plans to Cripple the Oil and Gas Industry

One of the problems with Joe Biden is that – for all the talk of Donald Trump being a bull in a china shop – Biden is quite undisciplined in his own right. Half of what he says is completely incoherent, but sometimes he has the opposite problem. Sometimes he is clear and straightforward when his handlers wish he would not be.

That was the case during last Thursday’s debate when Biden came right out and said he wants to “transition” away from the oil and gas industry. Trump quite rightly seized on the moment, and Biden’s campaign has been trying to backtrack from the statement ever since.

Oh no, they now say, he just wants to end subsidies to the oil industry! (There are hardly any real subsidies to end.) He just wants to level the playing field for renewables! (Renewables get exponentially more support from the federal government than oil ever did or will.)

Biden didn’t hesitate when he said he wants to “transition” away from the oil industry. He meant exactly what he said. And while Biden doesn’t have the power to make the oil industry illegal, he can do to it what Democrats always do to industries they don’t like. He can regulate, litigate and otherwise harass it to the point where it’s almost impossible for the oil industry to function:

Mr. Biden’s assault starts with a ban on drilling leases and development on federal land, which accounts for 22% of oil and 12% of gas production, mostly in Gulf Coast states. The American Petroleum Institute estimates this would cost 120,000 jobs in Texas, 62,000 in New Mexico and 21,000 in Alabama.

He also backs “robust federal standards” on methane releases from pipelines as well as storage facilities, which the Trump Administration relaxed. Large producers support stricter methane regulations because they can absorb the cost. But this would squeeze smaller players out of business.

Next he’d use the Endangered Species Act and National Monuments Act to limit lands open to development. The Obama Fish and Wildlife Service in 2015 walled off 10.7 million acres in the western U.S. for the sage grouse, but the Trump Administration pared those back.

The transitioning won’t stop there. Mr. Biden wants all infrastructure projects that require federal approval or receive federal funds to undergo a “climate test.” Regulators under the National Environmental Policy Act already must analyze the direct environmental impact.

The first thing you can expect is that Biden will ban all drilling leases on federal lands, which will dramatically cut overall U.S. production. Not only will this destroy the jobs mentioned in the excerpt above, but it will immediately reverse the progress that in recent years has seen the United States become a net exporter of oil.

Will Joe Biden destroy America's energy independence?

Remember when we used to worry about being dependent on sheiks, emirs and dictators for our oil? That ended under Donald Trump. One of the first things Joe Biden will do if he can is bring that dependency right back.

And don’t underestimate Biden’s ability to limit energy development on private lands by using historical monument designations and the like.

That won’t completely kill gas and oil, of course, so expect multiple civil and criminal investigations, along with federal lawsuits that will keep oil companies tied up in court for years unless they agree to government-friendly settlements.

This is why you don’t give someone like Joe Biden the power of the presidency, especially when he’s bringing the likes of Kamala Harris along with him. The power to tax is the power to destroy, and the power to investigate is not far behind it. As Biden and Harris engage in all this harassment of the oil industry, you will hear plenty from their media allies about how the oil industry is polluting and endangering us all, and deserves every bit of it.

In the meantime, we’ll be no less dependent on oil than we’ve ever been. The party that wants us all driving electric cars as soon as possible wants to eliminate one of the major resources powering the grid. But don’t worry, you’ll have no trouble charging your electric car with wind power.

Except when it’s not windy.

Or with solar power. Except when it’s not sunny.

Come to think of it, take the bus. Democrats should probably just ban cars anyway. We wouldn’t need much oil then!