So . . . social distancing is over, right?

Yesterday we Michigan residents got a pleasant surprise from our governor. (And believe me, anything pleasant from our governor is suprising.) The lockdown she had just extended to June 12 was suddenly lifted – effective immediately – and even restaurants and bars will be allowed to open next week.

There is never any rhyme or reason to what Gretchen Whitmer does. She assures us she’s “listening to the science”, whatever that means, and the rest of us just hang on tight and try not to get thrown from the ride.

But I have a sneaking suspicion that the sudden end to Michigan’s lockdown wasn’t driven by science at all. It was driven by the fact that urban riots are now a higher priority to the political left than making people sit home and collect unemployment.

Back in April, protests of Whitmer’s stay-at-home order happened at the State Capitol building in Lansing. The protesters were widely condemned by the political class and the media. A city commissioner from my city was actually censured by her colleagues for attending the rally and not wearing a mask or social distancing.

You would have thought she’d brandished an AR-15 and opened fire on the crowd.

Those who gathered in Lansing that day may or may not have been wise to do so, but they were exercising their First Amendment rights. They didn’t break any windows or destroy any property. Yet they were presented to the public as monsters.

A few weeks later, another group of protesters gathered in front of the State Capitol offering free haircuts to those who had accumulated mangy manes during the lockdown. Police were called in to break up this affront to civilization. The Lockdown Left was resolved in its opposition to any such gatherings on the premise that nothing was more important than preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Well.

Some of the protesters in Minneapolis and other cities were wearing masks. Even some of the rioters were doing that. But no one was too concerned about keeping a distance of six feet. The density of people in these gatherings would, you’d think, be a nightmare for the esteemed experts warning us about the guidelines we must follow to battle the spread of infectious disease.

Instead, we suddenly have lockdowns lifted.

Now to be sure, these lockdowns should have been lifted weeks ago. We long ago “flattened the curve,” which is what they claimed was the original objective of keeping everyone locked down. No matter how much the numbers improved, Whitmer kept moving the goalposts to justify keeping the lockdown in place. Every press conference sounded the same. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” she would yammer. “We can’t let our guard down.”

Second verse, same as the first. And the lockdown went on. A week before an announced lockdown expiration of May 29, Whitmer announced she was extending it to June 12. Why? “Not out of the woods . . . can’t let our guard down.” The rationale never changes.

Now, all of a sudden, with 11 days to go in the current order . . . it’s over? Just like that? Based on what?

There are two possibilities here. One is that Whitmer looked at polling data and saw that she is losing the public’s support on this. The recent news that her husband had tried to use his “First Gentleman” status to get his boat in the water ahead of everyone else put her in an awkward position publicly, and her claim that he was just kidding satisfied no one. She may have finally relented to keep the public from permanently turning on her.

Or . . . Whitmer realized the riots were putting her in a rhetorical bind. The political left wants to celebrate all this – even the violence – but that’s hard to do when you’ve spent months telling everyone to stay six feet apart and not touch anything. It’s hard to break windows and set buildings on fire without touching them.

So: Whammo! Social distancing is now over. It’s more important to champion violence in the streets than it is to keep everyone locked down and on the public dole.

For the record: I support the peaceful protests and the calls for police organizations to root out the rare bad people among their ranks. I understand the frustration of black people and I hope to be one of the people who helps bring about healing. I condemn the rioting and the violence, and would hope the peaceful protesters would do the same, recognizing that it is not only wrong but also is in no way helpful to their cause.

And I’ve believed for more than a month that the lockdowns had outlived their usefulness and needed to end.

Mayors and governors need to get their streets under control. Here in my city of Royal Oak, peaceful protesters marched near the Police Department yesterday. They were joined by police officers who offered them bottles of water. Our police chief addressed them and vowed to ensure Royal Oak police would maintain a culture that would never allow the sort of thing that happened in Minneapolis.

When the violence is put down, this kind of constructive dialogue is possible, and real results can come from it. To date, too many mayors and governors have been gun-shy about really getting things under control, which is how we got to the point where the president of the United States is mulling sending in the military.

It would be really good if that did not happen. The military is trained to destroy and kill foreign enemies, not to keep peace on domestic streets. Mayors and governors need to commit their full support to local police in conjunction with the National Guard so peaceful protesters can have their say, law-abiding citizens and business owners don’t have to worry about being attacked, and the Army can remain at Fort Bragg where they belong.

In the meantime, social distancing is apparently over. It is not useful to the new priority of the day.