Social Media In Full-On Meltdown as Lil Wayne Meets With Trump, Doesn't Call Him the Devil

And by the way, the orthodoxy – which says black people are only allowed to think one way – is racist by definition.

Lil Wayne had a meeting with Donald Trump because he’s interested in what Trump calls his Platinum Plan for the black community. They talked. Lil Wayne heard things he liked. He got on board.

And perhaps he knew what he’d be unleashing when he tweeted about it:

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Whenever a prominent black person meets with Trump and doesn’t act like he or she came away with cooties, both the legacy media and social media go into a full-on meltdown:

Rapper Lil Wayne on Thursday generated social media buzz by announcing he had met with President Donald Trump and supported Trump’s “Platinum Plan” to assist Black Americans.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” the rapper tweeted. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Reaction has been varied, with some critics mocking the rapper or tweeting “Not Wayne.” Among the critics: Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who tweeted, “I would have never took this picture.”

Riddle me this: What does 50 Cent being disinclined to take a picture with Trump have to do with Lil Wayne? If Fiddy doesn’t want to take a picture with Trump, but Weezy does, so what? It’s two different people who have two different ideas. (Although there is speculation – and posts – of a picture with 50 and Trump going around).

But no. It’s not allowed to work that way. Prominent black entertainers are under a cultural demand to fall in line with the orthodoxy that’s been assigned to them, in large part by white liberals who think they’ve got a deal with the black community.

The deal is that the white liberals deliver federal spending to urban areas, along with rhetorical condemnations of racism, and the black entertainers unfailingly support all Democrats while declaring all Republicans – but especially Trump – racist.

Lil Wayne didn’t follow the orthodoxy, choosing instead to think for himself.

Now, we’ll see what happens. Last week 50 Cent implied he was for Trump because of Biden’s insane tax proposals, only to back down when he caught heat on social media. (I can’t believe it’s because Chelsea Handler offered to have sex with him, because, well . . . you can work that out.)

Will Lil Wayne beat a similar retreat? And if he does, I’d say it lends some credence to the thinking of certain rogue pollsters who insist there’s an underlying support for Trump among people who are afraid to say so to pollsters.

If Trump wins because the polls underestimated his support, because his backers were afraid to say so publicly for fear of the garbage that came upon 50 Cent and Lil Wayne, then it seems to me the racist left-wing cancel culture did it to itself.