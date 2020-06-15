Soledad O'Brien: When I was at CNN, I was told to only book the 'right kind of black' guest

Charles Blow, perfectly fine. He can be counted on to predictably tow the Democratic Party line on pretty much everything.

Ronald Martin? No thank you. Too unpredictable. Dude will leak debate questions to Hillary’s campaign in one moment and then turn around and upset gay people in the next.

These are the kinds of guidelines you want to follow if you have a show on CNN and you’re thinking about booking black guests. CNN believes black people are not individuals. They are representatives of a movement, and CNN wants to make sure no one gets on the air if they don’t properly represent said movement – at least in the way CNN wants it represented.

Soledad O’Brien said all this in response to the negative attention ABC is getting these days – most of it aimed at Barbara Fedida, head of ABC News Talent. Fedida sounds like she’s quite the piece of work, and yet she was allowed to operate in this manner for many years at supposedly enlightened ABC News. What O’Brien seems to be telling us is that patronizing attitudes toward black people are hardly unusual within mainstream media circles, and they certainly weren’t confined to ABC.

At CNN, where O’Brien hosted a show until 2013, network executives were apparently more concerned with having black guests tow the right line than with giving black people a forum to express themselves honestly:

This is an interesting read. Reminds me of the cnn exec who told me: “Roland Martin isn’t the ‘right kind of’ Black person.” She didn’t want me to book him on my show. L https://t.co/mV8haGI2zo — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) June 14, 2020

Charles Blow, she told me, (also a frequent guest) was ‘the right kind of Black’. — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) June 14, 2020

If you’re not familiar, Blow is a columnist for the New York Times. I guess we all have our own favorites and non-favorites, but if you don’t care for columnists who simply regurgitate the partisan talking points of their side, you probably won’t be a fan of Blow’s. It’s not so much that he’s liberal. Everyone at the Times is liberal. It’s that Blow rarely has an original thought, so there’s very little value to reading him or watching him on TV. You always know exactly what he’s going to say because it’s what every other Democrat is saying.

But I guess that’s what they go for at CNN, so O’Brien could never get in trouble booking Blow.

Martin is harder to categorized. He’s defended black Republicans against charges of being “Uncle Toms.” He’s said some highly provocative things about homosexuals. And yeah, he was apparently the CNN staffer who gave those debate questions to Donna Brazile to give to Hillary.

If you can figure out a way to categorize Martin, be my guest. But why does he need to be categorized? Martin’s ideas are his own. Why can’t that be good enough for CNN? Why do all black guests have to fit a certain description and think in certain ways?

I am more than willing to concede it’s dehumanizing for black people to be under greater suspicion than whites just for walking down the street or approaching someone on the street. But isn’t it just as dehumanizing for white television producers to decide that the “right kind of black” is the only one who thinks and speaks in certain ways?

Keep this in mind the next time the media starts lecturing us about race. They would have you believe they are all coming from a place of heightened enlightenment on the subject, as distinct from us unsophisticated rubes out here in the hickfields. Yet judging from some of what we’re hearing from behind the scenes lately, it sounds like the biggest racists in America may be the high-honchos of the media themselves.