Having solved all other problems, California renames 'at-risk' youth as 'at-promise'

Never let it be said that California’s leaders, in their infinite wisdom, do nothing. They can be found in Sacramento on a daily basis working hard to change things.

Of course, this is not to say they’re making changes that matter. But if you want to feel better about how bad things are, you can count on them to give negative things a nicer-sounding name so you can feel better about the looming carnage.

At one time, believe it or not, the term “at-risk youth” was meant to reduce the negativity that might be implied by a term like “impoverished” or “trouble-prone.” Talking about young people being at risk was a way of saying there’s a threat of problems for them, but there’s also an opportunity to intervene before it’s too late.

Politicians in California apparently have no idea how to intervene effectively, but they know how to change words, so that’s what they’ve decided to do:

California’s Democratic lawmakers are giving themselves an A+ after successfully swapping out the phrase “at-risk youth” with “at-promise youth” in the state’s education and penal codes as part of an effort to level the playing field between the haves and the have-nots.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation that went into effect last month. The push was first championed by Los Angeles Assemblyman Reginald Jones Sawyer, who describes himself as a fierce proponent for “fairness.”

“I learned that words matter — and once they were called ‘at-risk,’ they almost were in the school-to-prison pipeline automatically,” he told CBS13.

But were they in the school-to-prison pipeline because of the label attached to them? Or because of choices they made? No one goes to prison because someone stuck a label on them. You go to prison because you’re convicted of a crime.

Maybe the fact that they committed crimes and ended up in prison means the term “at-risk” was an accurate way of describing them. Maybe someone should have stepped in and taught them to make better decisions rather than complain that the label they were given sounded too negative.

At least the term “at-risk” has a clear meaning and is an example of sensible English. What, exactly, does “at-promise” mean?

There is such a thing a promising young person. It’s a person who shows tremendous skill and potential, and is a good candidate for high-level mentoring to prepare him or her for a future in which that promise can be fulfilled as reality. If the young people we’re talking about here fit that description, then it would make sense to describe them as promising.

But I don’t think that’s who we’re talking about. We’re talking about young people who have shown a troubling inclination to get in trouble, commit crimes, blow off their studies and otherwise put themselves in a position to do poorly in life. Much of this is probably learned behavior, but they’re still the ones who are going to pay the price if they’re not taught a better way to go about things.

And this is urgent because, given the status quo, there’s a high risk that things will go badly for them in the future. Calling them at-risk is really neither positive nor negative. It’s simply an accurate way of describing their circumstance, and that’s important because people have to know that’s going on if they’re going to help.

Besides, once it’s known that politicians have changed “at-risk” to “at-promise,” will anyone fail to recognize that the one means the same thing as the other? You stop saying “at-risk” and start saying “at-promise,” and now you’ve gone from being accurate to being disingenuous and condescending.

Which, come to think of it, makes perfect sense coming from the people who decided to do this.