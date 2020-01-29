SECTIONS
Having solved all other problems, House readies resolution denouncing minor league baseball contraction

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 29, 2020 at 5:00am
I know you want to read that headline as “House Democrats,” but this is bipartisan absurdity.

It’s certainly not Congress’s job to tell baseball how to run its business, and indeed, thank God baseball doesn’t run its business like Congress does. But politicians always like to tell their constituents they “took a stand,” even if the “stand” is utterly meaningless, so no one should be surprised they’re trying to butt their noses into baseball’s player development system.

While it’s far from a done deal, Major League Baseball is considering a change in its relationship with Minor League Baseball. The change would limit each organization to four minor league affiliates – today most have seven or eight – and relegate minor league teams who don’t make the cut to independent leagues.

No one wants to lose a team, but it happens to St. Louis all the time. Oakland has now lost the Raiders twice. There’s a certain backwater village in Wisconsin that deserves to lose a team, but losing the team in question might be a blessing.

This happens in sports, but it can’t happen with politicians puffing their chests and bloviating, so here we are:

The resolution was introduced by Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.; David McKinley, R-W. Va.; Max Rose, D-N.Y.; and Mike Simpson, R- Idaho.

“Minor League Baseball teams have had a major impact on small communities. These teams provide an enormous cultural and economic benefit to the communities they call home,” McKinley said in a statement. “Doing away with 42 teams is not a reasonable solution.”

The text says the House “supports the preservation of minor league baseball in 160 American communities” and it “recognizes the unique social, economic, and historic contributions that minor league baseball has made to American life and culture.”

I am a fan of minor league baseball and I can understand why people want to keep these teams. But having this many affiliates is proving counterproductive for many Major League organizations.

Should Congress be denouncing decisions by Major League Baseball?

Remember, the whole point of the minor leagues is player development. Most organizations have fewer than 30 minor league players who are serious prospects to ever crack a Major League roster. And yet teams have to keep as many as 200 players under contract to fill minor league rosters. They are not paid a lot, in part because it costs too much to pay that many players well. MLB says its plan is to reduce the number of players but to pay the ones it keeps more generously.

Without a doubt, fans of minor league clubs who lose their Major League affiliations will be disappointed. Even if their teams continue to exist, they will no longer consist of players under contract to a big league club. And local owners will now have to pay their own players, which will present a serious financial hardship that some team owners might not be able to absorb.

And yet the reaction of Congress to this is emblematic of the difference between what the political class does and what happens in the private sector. If baseball’s player development model isn’t making sense, it needs to make changes. Such changes are often difficult, but successful organizations recognize when they need to be made.

Congress never does that. Congress just keeps saying yes to everyone, never cuts spending, keeps borrowing money and racking up debt, and denounces anyone who has to make the kinds of hard decisions it doesn’t want to make.

That’s why this resolution is such a perfect symbol of today’s political class. People who will never make a hard decision attack those who have no choice. Congress won’t solve any of the nation’s real problems, but it will pass a resolution butting its noses into the business of minor league baseball.

RELATED: House chaplain really means it, casts out spirits of darkness from chamber

Our political class is a disgrace.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







