Having solved all other problems, L.A. City Council to vote on resolution demanding Dodgers be declared 2017/2018 world champs

I like the Dodgers. A lot. I like them more than any team apart from the Tigers. I watched both of these World Series wearing Dodgers gear, and I felt like I was punched in the gut when they lost. And that was before anyone knew about the cheating.

There’s no question the Dodgers got hosed, and I am personally of the opinion that they would have won at least the 2017 World Series if it had been played straight by both teams.

Having said all that, this is a terrible idea:

The L.A. City Council is expected to vote on a resolution urging MLB to recall the World Series trophies presented to the Astros in 2017 and Red Sox in 2018 and award them to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Councilman Gil Cedillo reportedly said he expects the resolution to be approved, though it’s not known when the vote will be held. He added that neither the Dodgers nor his constituents asked for the resolution (the Dodgers, like all other teams, have been asked by MLB to not comment on the matter).

Understand, if MLB just up and awarded these world championships to the Dodgers, it would be the emptiest world championship in the history of sports for one simple reason: The Dodgers didn’t actually win it. You can say they came closer to winning it than any other team that played fair, but you can’t say they actually did.

You can speculate that they would have won it absent the sign-stealing, and that’s what I believe, but you can never know for sure how either series would have gone with that element removed. It’s not inconceivable that the Astros still win in 2017 without cheating. It would have been a totally different series.

In the linked piece above, Jack Baer makes another good point: If the Astros aren’t cheating in 2017, who’s to say it’s the Dodgers who win the World Series? It could have been the Yankees. They may well have gotten past the Astros in the American League Championship Series and then gone on to beat the Dodgers.

Or maybe the Red Sox would have taken the Astros out in the Division Series and they would have won it all.

You can’t just declare with certainty that the Dodgers would have been the winners because they weren’t the only team eliminated by the Astros’ cheating. And yet, even if you could, it still wouldn’t be the right thing to do. I personally think it would be more than legitimate to strip both the Astros and the Red Sox of their respective 2017 and 2018 titles. That would be akin to assigning the death penalty for the sign stealing scheme, and it would be about as effective a deterrent as anyone could possibly imagine.

But you’d have to leave the titles vacant. If no one won them legitimately, then no one won them at all.

That would also be very good news for the Chicago Cubs, because it would mean their championship reign lasted three years! Before the Nationals in 2019, the 2016 Cubs would have been the last time to legitimately win a World Series. After waiting 108 years, Cubs fans might think their team deserved to get three years out of one World Series win.

Preposterous, of course, but at least the Cubs actually did win a World Series on the field. The Dodgers got hosed out of winning theirs, and I think they would have. But in order to get the trophy, they have to actually do it.

And I suspect they would be the first to agree.

In the meantime, are there any other problems in Los Angeles that the City Council could be dealing with? I think there might be a few.