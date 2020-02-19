Someone's telling the media Barr may quit over Trump tweets; DOJ says he's not going anywhere

This is from the usual anonymous sources, and you know my rule there is not to trust anyone who’s afraid of getting caught speaking.

But someone is talking at least to the Washington Post, CNN and Reuters, which sounds less like enterprising reporters working to get the story, and more like someone trying to feed them something. From the CNN story:

Attorney General William Barr has told people he’s considered resigning over President Donald Trump’s interference with Justice Department matters, particularly the President’s tweets, according to a source close to the situation.

While it’s not clear if Barr is serious about potentially resigning or looking to send Trump a message, those discussions punctuate a palpable tension between Trump and Barr in recent days after the Justice Department was roiled by a cascade of controversies this past week, a separate source said, adding that the two appear to be in a cooling-off period after Barr’s remarkable interview with ABC News.

“I think they have calmed down. I think they’re cooling off,” the source said.

Here’s what I think: Barr has no fear of losing this job because he doesn’t need it and took it more out of a sense of duty than out of personal ambition. Barr previously served as Attorney General way back in the Bush 41 Administration, and his legal career is filled with achievements and honors.

He could retire tomorrow and he’d neither have a worry nor a regret.

That said, I think Barr recognizes that he is the man for this moment at the Department of Justice. DOJ and the FBI ran roughshod over the law and civil liberties during the Obama Administration, and this misbehavior came to a crescendo with the Obama/Lynch/Comey/McCabe/Strzok effort to take down Donald Trump via the Russia nonsense.

The media were cheering this on every step of the way, and have no interest in examining the wrongdoing that led to any of it. Barr understands that there were abuses, and while the media may yawn, he knows it’s his job to get to the bottom of it. Barr didn’t appoint John Durham to look into the Russia investigation, nor did he decide to re-examine the Michael Flynn case, because he’s being Trump’s toady. He did these things because he knows there were real abuses and they need to be addressed.

So Barr is in this for the sake of the country, not for himself and not for Trump. I don’t think he wants to leave because he cares about the job that needs to be done and it’s not finished.

But Barr is right about Trump’s tweets. I have generally defended the president’s use of Twitter, if not the crude manner in which he sometimes deploys it. I like the fact that the president uses such a medium to go around the media and speak directly to the American people. I’d like him to be more circumspect sometimes, but I realize that if he stopped with the bombast he probably wouldn’t get as much attention for what he has to say.

That said, no Attorney General needs a president rage-tweeting about cases that are still ongoing. Barr is already concerned about the fairness and perspective that’s so often lacking such that we get crazy outcomes like a nine-year prison recommendation for Roger Stone. Barr will make these things right, and he doesn’t need Trump creating the appearance that he’s doing it all to serve his political master. He’s doing it because it’s the right thing to do. That’s the only reason William Barr ever does anything.

So my guess is that whoever told the Post, Reuters and CNN that Barr is thinking of quitting was directed by Barr to tell them that, for the express purpose of sending a message to Trump to knock it off.

Now, how will Trump respond? He went to virtual war with Jeff Sessions, frequently using social media to insult his intelligence and assail his performance. Things got pretty ugly for Sessions before Trump finally fired him, which some thought would never happen because there would be no one Trump could get confirmed as his replacement.

Barr became the solution to that, and Barr has been an exceptional Attorney General. Trump needs him, and I don’t think Trump is going to take him on for that very reason. Barr is one of the best people in this administration, and indeed, one of the best people in Washington.

The swamp hates him because he’s exposing their misdeeds, but he’s essential to the rule of law in this country.

I don’t think he will quit, because I think Trump will get the message. I hope so. We cannot spare this man. He fights.