Soros: COVID-19 helps us accomplish the 'impossible or even inconceivable,' and 'everything is up for grabs'

George Soros managed to snake his way through the Nazi regime’s grip on Germany. He survived the occupation of Europe, genocide, countless horrific atrocities and a global conflagration that took millions upon millions of lives. He does not consider that the “crisis of his lifetime.”

As he tells an interviewer at Project Syndicate that honor goes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, he says, coronavirus is not comparable to any of the various crises he’s seen during his lifetime. There is, however, a silver lining. The billionaire socialist – who funds roughly 200 left-wing political endeavors in the United States – sees COVID-19 as disrupting people’s behavior. He seems to think that will help him achieve his previously “impossible or even inconceivable” goals.

GREGOR PETER SCHMITZ: You have seen many crises. Is the COVID-19 pandemic comparable to any previous one? GEORGE SOROS: No. This is the crisis of my lifetime. Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary. And then came COVID-19, which has totally disrupted people’s lives and required very different behavior. It is an unprecedented event that probably has never occurred in this combination. And it really endangers the survival of our civilization.

Like many Democrats, Soros appears to believe there is opportunity in crisis. Since Soros views capitalism as a threat to what he calls the open society, you know what that means.

GPS: Will this crisis change the nature of capitalism? Even before COVID-19 led to the current catastrophic recession, the downsides of globalization and free trade were attracting greater attention. SOROS: We will not go back to where we were when the pandemic started. That is pretty certain. But that is the only thing that is certain. Everything else is up for grabs. I do not think anybody knows how capitalism will evolve.

If you’re wondering why we won’t go back, it’s because, like many leftists, he believes in “the new normal.” There’s some truth to this idea since, unlike a flood or an earthquake, a viral pandemic may never end. As Soros puts it, there’s a strong possibility that we’ll be fighting this virus forever.

We are learning very fast, and we now know a lot more about the virus than we did when it emerged, but we are shooting at a moving target because the virus itself changes rapidly. It will take a long time to develop a vaccine. And even after we have developed one, we will have to learn how to change it every year, because the virus will most likely change. That’s what we do with the flu shot every year.

The problem, of course, is that when you couple this line of thought with power-mad bureaucrats who say the world can’t re-open “until there’s a cure,” you can see where they’re headed. First it was 15 days. Then it was a month. Then 3 months. Eventually, you get to a point where you never restore lost freedoms, because you never catch up to the constantly moving goalposts.

The totalitarian left would like nothing more.

Bottom line: If Soros sees COVID-19 as an opportunity, we’re all headed for a very long, very expensive, and very ugly fight.