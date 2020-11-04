Sorry, America: My State Is Keeping You All In Stitches (And Here's Why It's Still So Razor Close)

Michigan always wants the rest of the nation to recognize our importance, sometimes to the point where we seem to display a bit of an inferiority complex about it.

Our moment in the spotlight has arrived. I hope we don’t blow it.

As I write this, it appears the pivotal states still uncalled are Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Georgia and North Carolina look pretty solid for Trump. Wisconsin has tipped slightly to Biden. That’s not final, but Wisconsin is the one state in this bunch Trump could afford to lose and still win the election.

But he has to have Pennsylvania and Michigan. Right now, to my reading, Trump’s situation is more precarious in Michigan.

Here’s why: As of this moment, Trump has 49.8 percent in Michigan. Biden has 48.6 percent, and that’s with 88 percent reporting. So it’s super-tight right now, and it’s going to come down to votes in a few key counties, particularly Wayne County. That’s where Detroit is, and Detroit is of course a heavily Democratic city.

As of now, Wayne County has reported 62 percent of its results, and a lot of the votes still to be counted are in Detroit. That’s not good news for Trump, but there are still a lot of votes to be counted in the red counties of Kent, Allegan, Jackson, Sanilac and several others.

Trump at this moment has a raw vote lead of 56,000 in Michigan. There are still a lot of votes that can go one way or the other, and considering which counties are still not done reporting, the remaining 12 percent can go a lot of different ways.

Also, Detroit city government being Detroit city government, there’s talk that we won’t have final results until some time tonight.

Hang on tight. Hopefully our state won’t let you down, America.