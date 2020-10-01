Sorry, Joe: Almost No One With Pre-Existing Conditions is Getting Insurance Through ObamaCare

The Democrats have decided their primary line of attack against Amy Coney Barrett will be the claim that she will be part of a Supreme Court majority to throw out ObamaCare. We wish that was true, but we doubt that it is, since we think the Court will view the unconstitutional individual mandate as severable from the rest of the law.

We are prepared to be pleasantly surprised, but we expect that when this case reaches the Court next month, the inclination of the Justices (presumably including Barrett) will be to throw out the individual mandate as unconstitutional but leave the rest of ObamaCare sadly intact. It’s the job of the judiciary to get rid of unconstitutional laws. It’s the job of the political branch to get rid of laws that are simply bad. I don’t think the Court is going to do Congress’s job for it.

But Joe Biden certainly wants you to think it will, and his leading scare tactic on this score is that the decimation of ObamaCare will leave 100 million people with pre-existing conditions uninsured.

This is the sort of hogwash Joe Biden might describe as malarkey if it wasn’t coming from the mouth of Joe Biden. And we know this simply by looking at ObamaCare’s own experience dealing with those who have pre-existing conditions:

The question is not how many Americans have a health condition, but how many Americans buying insurance in the individual insurance market have a condition that makes them difficult to insure at prices they can pay. Keep in mind that the Affordable Care Act set up a subsidized transitional plan for anyone with pre-existing conditions denied insurance in the individual market. Peak enrollment: about 115,000 in 2013.

The White House in an executive order last week noted that, by the Obama Administration’s own report, a mere 2.7% of an estimated roughly 130 million people with pre-existing conditions gained access to health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

One of the biggest political cons of the past decade is the left’s claim that only ObamaCare could keep these Americans from being deprived of health care. In fact the law’s regulations and mandates have often resulted in narrow networks and high out-of-pocket costs for patients who most need good and affordable care.

Do you have it in your head that people with pre-existing conditions couldn’t get insurance before ObamaCare? And now, because of ObamaCare, they’ve all flocked to the exchanges and they’re all covered? But without it they will lose it again?

Where did you get that idea? From politicians saying it? From the media saying it? Have you studied the numbers?

Did you know almost no one with pre-existing conditions relies on ObamaCare?

Because if you do, you find that the pre-existing conditions trope is nothing like reality in this country. There are many ways people can access health insurance, and it’s far from universal that having a pre-existing condition shuts you out of coverage, or even out of affordable coverage.

Remember: When ObamaCare was passed, we were told the individual mandate was necessary because without everyone having coverage, the risk pool would be too small to cover those with pre-existing conditions at affordable rates. Without it, Obama and Biden claimed at the time, the cost of insuring people with pre-existing conditions would become prohibitive.

Yet the individual mandate has been effectively gone for almost two years, and while ObamaCare is still costing the federal government far more than its supporters want to admit, that hasn’t changed significantly since the mandate went away. Why? Because those with pre-existing conditions are not relying primarily on ObamaCare for coverage, and never have.

Maybe Chris Wallace could have spent some time challenging Biden on that point, instead of jawboning President Trump about the Proud Boys. Then again, Chris Wallace probably thinks what Biden said is true. It seems most people do. It’s the prevailing narrative and it’s not standard procedure to question it.

Unless you want to get at the truth.