Sounds like some players will sit out the season rather than risk getting the virus when baseball resumes

I’m feeling pretty confident at this point that there will be a season. The plan is in place, and the only obstacle at this point is how the owners and the players will divide up a more-limited-than-usual pool of money.

Both owners and players have way too much to lose from not playing this season. The negotiations will not be concluded in a day or two, but with Spring Training not set to happen until June 10 or so, there’s time to work it out.

What’s less clear is which players might simply choose not to take part, concluding that the risk of catching the virus isn’t worth it. Supposedly a prominent agent told SNY yesterday that there will be several big-name players who take that position. One who went on the record as kinda sorta saying so is Rays pitcher Blake Snell, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2018.

Snell sounds ready to walk, although. . . every man has his price:

“I gotta get my money,” Snell said on his Twitch channel. “I’m not playing unless I get mine, okay? And that’s just the way it is for me. Like, I’m sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I’m making is way lower, why would I think about doing that? Like you know, I’m just, I’m sorry.”

Snell then texted Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times to explain further.

“I mean, honestly, it’s just scary to risk my life to get COVID-19 as well as not knowing and spreading it to others. I just want everyone to be healthy and get back to our normal lives ’cause I know I miss mine!”

I don’t want to cast aspersions on anyone’s sense of what they have to do to protect his or her own life. But is Snell really taking a bigger risk than hospital workers, police officers, firefighters or so many others who have been working through this whole thing or are just now returning to work?

There is some risk involved with anything you do, but people do their thing anyway because you can’t spend your life sheltering in place for fear of any and all trouble. If Snell doesn’t want to play because he thinks it’s too risky – in spite of his young age, relative health and the very low overall death rate of COVID-19, I’m sure there are plenty of young pitchers in the Rays organization who would be glad to take his spot.

But we all have to make our own decisions.

The overall plan for an 82-game season sounds reasonably solid, although I wouldn’t mind seeing the regular season extended into or even through October, with the postseason happening in November.

I realize that you’d run into weather problems in northern cities like Detroit, and no laughing at my intimation that a Tigers playoff appearance might not be out of the question.

I said no laughing!

But if they’re willing to start the season with no fans in the stands, couldn’t you also consider warm-weather playoff sites as an alternative to days worth of snow-induced postponements? If you extended the season through October you might be able to play 105 games or so instead of 82. And the season wouldn’t feel like it ended almost as soon as it began.

By the way, don’t discount the mental-health value of making a 2020 baseball season happen. I realize it’s not everyone’s thing, but for an awful lot of people who haven’t been able to watch any live sports for two months, it would give us something more positive to focus our minds on.

I’ve appreciated Fox Sports Detroit showing me Game 5 of the 1984 World Series more times than I can count since March, but I already know who won that game. I’d like to see something new. I think a lot of people would.

And if the season has to happen without certain players on the field, that’s better than no games and no players on the field. Let’s make this happen. We really need something positive, and baseball would be just the thing.