South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem: If you mobs are thinking about blowing up Mount Rushmore . . . don't

I can’t believe this even needs to be said, but it’s 2020 and nothing seems beyond the pale.

Teddy Roosevelt was the hero of the Spanish-American War, which we apparently had no business fighting, let alone winning.

Abraham Lincoln may have freed the slaves, but he was a Republican and probably a racist Trump supporter.

George Washington owned slaves and didn’t really vow not to tell a lie about that cherry tree.

Thomas Jefferson may have written the Declaration of Independence, but he also owned slaves and helped write that annoying Constitution that keeps limiting the power of the federal government to do whatever it wants.

I agree that Mount Rushmore is imperfect, because Ronald Reagan hasn’t been added to it yet. But I don’t think that’s the issue the mobs will have with it. Ben Shapiro is surely prescient in anticipating what could happen – and soon – and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appears ready if anyone tries it:

I’m not sure Noem would have to do much to prevent the destruction of Mount Rushmore. It’s almost impossible to get to, and the images are carved out of very large, very hard rocks. Even if you could somehow get up there with a bunch of dynamite – which you couldn’t without being quickly arrested – you could probably make only minimal damage with what you could haul up there.

I guess an ambitious enough vandal could try to land a helicopter on the mountain, but in the time it would take to land, set up the explosives and try to get out of there, I think the feds would be all over you.

As to the social implications of this: I’ve never been much of a statue person myself, largely because God warns us in the Bible against setting up images of people or anything else and worshiping them. You can argue we’re not worshiping them, but we treat them with an awful lot of reverence and I’m not sure what the difference is.

And when mobs think they can make a point by tearing them down, isn’t that a de facto admission that they are sort of objects of worship?

Even so, it’s no one’s business to destroy someone else’s property, and it’s beyond absurd to argue that, because people are more important than property, that justifies vandalism. Destroying anything that doesn’t belong to you is wrong. Don’t hurt people. Don’t destroy property. The two do not conflict.

Any nation is going to be built by imperfect people. Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt were all humans with defects, and yet they made enormous contributions to our history and heritage. If we’re going to blot everyone out of existence who had flaws, we’re never going to study history at all. Flawed people are the only kind you’ll find in history.

They’re also the only kind you’ll find causing mayhem in the streets right now. Today’s rioters are pretty impressed with their own moral superiority compared to everyone else and all of history. But until they show they can do anything other than tear things down, there’s not much reason to credit their considerable self-regard.