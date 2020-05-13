SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

The Space Force would like to recruit you, because you never know when the aliens will come

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 13, 2020 at 7:08am
Print

I actually have no idea why we’re establishing a Space Force, although I suppose the Jeff Goldblum answer would be that you can never be too prepared.

But maybe the recruiting tag will appeal to you: “Maybe your purpose is not on this planet.”

There are plenty of spaced out people already so we might as well give them a way to put it to good use:

TRENDING: Fox's Ed Henry: CIA Chief John Brennan suppressed intel saying Putin wanted 'malleable' Hillary Clinton to defeat Trump

The video certainly seems to suggest this is about being prepared for an invasion. Just in case, of course!

I suppose if you watch the daily coronavirus press conferences, one takeaway is that the press will beat you up for not anticipating absolutely anything that happens, no matter how implausible. Is there even the slightest reason to think there are aliens out there who might be plotting an invasion? Not a bit. But imagine the post-invasion press conference:

“Mr. President, what would you tell the families of those whose brains were melted by the Viglomauts because you didn’t create a Space Force when you could have?”

Hey, we need to do this and do it right now.

Do you want to join the Space Force?

Because space might be the one place where you wouldn’t have to worry about COVID-19.

Then again, has anyone cleared this with Dr. Fauci, the High Lord Commander of the Universe?

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Uh oh: The judge in the Michael Flynn case may not accept the Justice Department's dropping of the case
The Space Force would like to recruit you, because you never know when the aliens will come
After court refuses to shut him down, Whitmer has 77-year-old barber's license revoked
House Democrats: Hey, who's up for another $3 trillion spending blowout in the name of 'stimulus'?
Many factories are starting to announce they'll never reopen
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×