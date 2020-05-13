The Space Force would like to recruit you, because you never know when the aliens will come

I actually have no idea why we’re establishing a Space Force, although I suppose the Jeff Goldblum answer would be that you can never be too prepared.

But maybe the recruiting tag will appeal to you: “Maybe your purpose is not on this planet.”

There are plenty of spaced out people already so we might as well give them a way to put it to good use:

Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.https://t.co/lr7tBQp775 pic.twitter.com/oHLgwcY2eq — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) May 6, 2020

TRENDING: Fox's Ed Henry: CIA Chief John Brennan suppressed intel saying Putin wanted 'malleable' Hillary Clinton to defeat Trump

The video certainly seems to suggest this is about being prepared for an invasion. Just in case, of course!

I suppose if you watch the daily coronavirus press conferences, one takeaway is that the press will beat you up for not anticipating absolutely anything that happens, no matter how implausible. Is there even the slightest reason to think there are aliens out there who might be plotting an invasion? Not a bit. But imagine the post-invasion press conference:

“Mr. President, what would you tell the families of those whose brains were melted by the Viglomauts because you didn’t create a Space Force when you could have?”

Hey, we need to do this and do it right now.

Do you want to join the Space Force? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 60% (3 Votes) 40% (2 Votes)

Because space might be the one place where you wouldn’t have to worry about COVID-19.

Then again, has anyone cleared this with Dr. Fauci, the High Lord Commander of the Universe?