Some of the media’s reporting is putting undue focus on the conclusion that Foxx didn’t break any laws. No one has ever claimed she did. The problem was that she didn’t enforce the law, which is her job, because Foxx let Jussie Smollett off the hook for no reason whatsoever.

Not only does special prosecutor Dan Webb agree that she did that, he also agrees that Foxx engaged in no small amount of inappropriate behavior to justify her actions:

When Lanier announced the dismissal of the case during a hearing, she read a statement that she allegedly wrote in collaboration with Smollett’s attorneys, Webb wrote. He called the action “atypical.”

The office, and Foxx herself, “made false public statements representing that $10,000 was the most Mr. Smollett could have been ordered to pay in restitution under the law when there is no such cap under the provision of the disorderly conduct statute under which Mr. Smollett was charged.”

They also falsely claimed that Smollett had no criminal record, despite his previously disclosed DUI conviction, for which he was ordered to serve 24 months of probation. One of the other focuses of Webb’s inquiry was about whether Foxx acted improperly by speaking to a Smollett relative and a onetime aide of former first lady Michelle Obama before the charges were dropped, or by weighing in on the case after recusing herself. Foxx allegedly continued communicating with Smollett’s sister, Jurnee Smollett, even after she learned of her brother’s case, and lied to the press about it after the fact, the report states.

TRENDING: Special prosecutor: Kim Foxx abused her discretion, made misleading statements, in dropping Jussie Smollett charges

The pattern that emerges is that Foxx was more concerned with the politics of the case than she was with following the law, and that she was consulting with political allies without regard for the fact that these contacts presented conflicts of interest with respect to her decision on the charges.

When Foxx had her office announce that all charges were dropped, she minimized the seriousness of the crime and suggested that no one ever gets prosecuted for Class 4 felonies. She also suggested that the punishment for such a crime is so insignificant that it’s not even worth meting out.

Obviously none of this was true, and Foxx clearly did not expect the blowback she received from the Chicago Police Department. Chicago police had worked for weeks to investigate Smollett’s claims – committing significant time and manpower – only to learn that the whole thing had been a hoax.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Chicago has some serious crime problems. It is not a city that needs police officers spending weeks on a wild goose chase. Smollett’s attorneys dismissed the seriousness of this issue by saying it wasn’t their idea for police to put so many officers on the case.

Should Kim Foxx have lost her job over the Jussie Smollett case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This is what a big problem the Smollett hoax created for the Chicago Police Department, and yet Kim Foxx acted as if the whole thing was no big deal and not even worth her time to prosecute. I am convinced the real reason is that Foxx thought prosecuting Smollett would be a political problem for the left and she didn’t want her fingerprints on that.

Foxx somehow managed to get re-elected in spite of her irresponsible actions in this case, and Dan Webb’s report isn’t going to change that. But at least it’s now a part of the public record that Kim Foxx’s actions were a dishonest abuse of her power. And the charges against Jussie Smollett have been restored, as they should have been.

We’ve had too many cases lately of district attorneys in this country pursuing cases, or dropping cases, based solely on the political implications of what happened – or worse, in reaction to societal pressure. That is not how law enforcement is supposed to work. I don’t think Kim Foxx understands that in the slightest.