Is speech really free if the Twitter mob can destroy your life for it?

I got into an interesting debate the other day with a bunch of mainstream journalists. It started when one posted a link to a story about a Republican Party official in Kansas comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. That, of course, is an absurd comparison.

But I challenged the journalist: Since you’re such a big advocate of free speech, I asked, surely you support his right to say this even if it’s obnoxious.

That brought the expected weasel response. He said he supports his First Amendment right to say it without sanction from government, but not to be free from other consequences including economic sanction. Other journalists joined in, also insisting that there’s nothing whatsoever wrong with Internet mobs hounding people out of their jobs and their livelihoods for expressing opinions that upset people.

The debate went back and forth for awhile. The journalists argued that when the cancel-mobs come for someone whose speech they don’t like, that’s merely the market at work. They argued that the First Amendment may protect you from prosecution, but not from all consequences of what you say.

That’s true as far as it goes, but it’s also typical of the mindset that can’t seem to discuss an issue apart from the question of, “What should the government do?” Several of them assumed I was advocating that the government stop people from being canceled or fired for expressing their opinions.

But I advocated no such thing. I don’t want the government involved with this at all.

I have long believed this: It is damaging to our country when people are forced from their jobs, their clubs or their associations with others because they express ideas that bother other people. I know there’s nothing in the law or the Constitution that prevents it from happening. I’m simply saying it’s a bad thing when it happens, especially when we make it such a common event.

This certainly did not start this year. I remember the Los Angeles Dodgers firing their general manager more than 30 years ago for a comment he made about why there aren’t more black general managers. I remember Howard Cosell being fired right around the same time for a poorly chosen description of a black player.

I am willing to defend neither statement. Both were awful. What I am saying, however, is that destroying everyone who says something awful is going to do more damage to our society than simply dealing with the statements.

Should our commitment to free speech extend beyond the First Amendment?

The most damaging effect will be to make people fearful about expressing themselves at all. You know those soulless corporate statements on this, that or the other thing that sound like they were written by the PR department? (Because they were.) You know how you always recognize that these statements are meaningless and pointless, and are clearly designed to do nothing but keep the corporation out of trouble? That’s why they’re vetted by the PR staff and the legal staff and carefully fumigated of anything that could be the slightest bit controversial.

Our friends the mainstream journalists scoff at such statements as pointless corporate BS. And it is, although the reason it’s put forward is out of fear that these same mainstream journalists would crucify any corporation that dared to say something meaningful and maybe a tad controversial. The overriding philosophy of corporate America is: We don’t want any trouble. Everything they say reflects that.

Now imagine if every human being on the face of the Earth always talked this way, for fear of being destroyed or canceled lest the slightest ill-chosen word emerge from his or her mouth. That’s what we’re headed for when we insist on destroying people because they say things that bother us.

Another problem with this society-takes-care-of-it approach to speech punishing is that the loudest and most aggressive factions get to decide which speech is acceptable. It’s easy to embrace the opinion that certain speech is obnoxious and would be better left unsaid. But chances are we’re only going to cancel people whose obnoxious speech offends a certain fraction of society.

A healthy society has no trouble dealing with the presence of extreme or even absurd ideas as part of the public discourse. Better ideas usually rise to win the day when there’s an open and honest debate, and there’s value to knowing how the extremists think. In a society that destroys you for expressing extremist views, we won’t know what you’re thinking, because you’ll be afraid to tell us.

But you’ll still be thinking it. What is accomplished by that?

This ultimately comes down to the question of whether Americans really believe in free speech. I’m not so sure we do. Does freedom of speech only mean you can’t be arrested for speaking? Or does freedom of speech mean that the people – not the government – recognize there’s value in tolerating all speech as part of the price we pay for an open and honest dialogue?

One journalist asked me if there was anything he could say that I thought would mean he deserved to be fired. I said: If you call the boss a piece of s***, you should expect to get fired. If you are cruel and abusive to your co-workers, you should expect to get fired. But for expressing oneself in the realm of ideas? No.

I understand there are consequences to our actions, as well as to our words. The question is what those consequences should be, and whether there should be any for merely telling other people what we think. I think society would be healthier if everyone had unlimited license to express whatever their ideas might be, and if their bosses and associates would refrain from dissociating with them just because they might say or think an unpopular or out-of-the-mainstream thing.

Some of the most influential and important ideas in human history started out as radical, extreme and out-of-the-mainstream. But because people were not afraid to express them, even in the face of sanction, they eventually changed history for the better.

Is it no longer possible for that to happen because the Twitter mob won’t stand for it?

And do mainstream journalists really believe in free expression? Or do they really love limits on free expression, as long as they get to be the enforcers?