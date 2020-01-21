A speech by a teenager leads the New York Times's coverage of Davos for some reason

Davos is one of the most pretentious gatherings in the world, so it actually makes perfect sense that Greta Thunberg would be the headliner, especially since the Times actually sponsored this particular forum and invited her to open it.

Talk about manufacturing your own news.

Oh, by the, the president of the United States is also there, but who cares about anything he has to say? Nothing gets your day started right like a 17-year-old with a bunch of how-dare-you admonishments for the world’s elites:

Greta Thunberg on Tuesday punched a hole in the promises emerging from a forum of the global political and business elite and offered instead an ultimatum: Stop investing in fossil fuels immediately, or explain to your children why you did not protect them from the “climate chaos” you created.

“I wonder, what will you tell your children was the reason to fail and leave them facing the climate chaos you knowingly brought upon them?” Ms. Thunberg, 17, said at the annual gathering of the world’s rich and powerful in Davos, a village on the icy reaches of the Swiss Alps.

Her remarks opened a panel discussion hosted by The New York Times and the World Economic Forum.

“Our house is still on fire,” she added, reprising her most famous line from an address last year at the forum. “Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour.”

I’ve actually attended enough of these kinds of gatherings in my life to have figured out something that explains the mutual interests being served by this kind of thing:

The reason the world’s most rich and powerful people are allowing a 17-year-old to lecture them is simple: It makes them feel virtuous. She’s not saying anything they don’t already think anyway, except for the part where the world’s impending demise is their fault. They think it’s the fault of mankind in general, but not theirs personally.

No need to dwell on that, though. Sitting there and getting flogged by Time’s Adolescent of the Year is the elites’ way of preening in their self-righteousness.

Yes, we are the most powerful people in the world, but look how we sit in silent respect and listen to the thoughts of this child. She has so much to teach us!

Don’t think for a second that anything this crowd ultimately does will be altered in the slightest because of anything Greta Thunberg says. She is there because she’s been trained to say what they already want said. And she gives them moral cover because no one dares criticize her, as it’s not permitted to criticize teenagers unless they’re wearing MAGA hats and smiling at an Indian.

By the way, despite the attention the Timesmen gave her, Thunberg was not the keynote speaker. This guy was: